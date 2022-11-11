Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Nuggets Battle

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Denver Nuggets to TD Garden on Friday night in what is sure to be a doozy of a showdown.

Boston enters the tilt sporting an 8-3 record and riding a four-game win streak, including a 16-point drubbing of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at home. The Celtics' last loss came on Nov. 2 at home 114-113 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

The Nuggets enter Friday's matchup on a four-game win streak of their own after taking down the Indiana Pacers in a 122-119 nail-biter Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic unsurprisingly led the way so far this season for Denver to the tune of 21.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has taken a look at the upcoming Celtics and Nuggets matchup and has plenty of juicy prop bets to consider.

Here's three prop bets to take a look at ahead of the Celtics-Nuggets Friday night showdown:

Jamal Murray Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

The Nuggets point guard missed all of the 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury but has slowly but surely started to look like his old self this season. Denver limited Murray's workload to open the campaign, but the 25-year-old has started to increase his touches and he's looked impressive.

Murray has eclipsed 25 points, rebounds, and assists in four of Denver's last five games and should be able to top the total once again Friday. If you were to place a $125 wager down and Murray topped the total, the payout would be $100.

Al Horford Over 7.5 Rebounds (+100)

The 36-year-old has been sturdy for Boston so far this season. He may not put up massive numbers anymore, but he does anything and everything the Celtics need out of him. The Nuggets aren't the biggest team in the paint, and Boston will need some help on the boards.

Horford has nabbed six rebounds in each of Boston's last two games. If there was a time for him to go over that, it would be Friday night. If you were to place a $100 wager on Horford to haul in eight or more rebounds and he does it, the payout would be $100.

Nikola Jokic Over 1.5 Steals (+125)

The Nuggets' big man does everything for Denver. The 27-year-old has tallied two steals in each of the squad's last three games and even has a game this season where he racked up four thefts.

Jokic finds a way to make plays and if you were you place a $100 on this prop bet and it hits, you would win $125.

