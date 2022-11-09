Here's Where Marcus Smart Lands On NBA's First DPOY Ladder of 2022-23 Season

Marcus Smart made history last season and could do the same in 2023.

The scrappy Boston Celtics point guard -- who has made a name for himself based on his intense defensive play -- received some well-deserved recognition and became the first guard since Gary Payton to take home the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

Smart unsurprisingly hasn't slowed down to open the 2022-23 campaign. The 28-year-old has been the anchor for the Boston defense. Although the Celtics haven't been as expected as a team defensively -- likely because of the absence of Robert Williams -- Smart still has looked impressive.

His play has spoken for itself and NBA.com released their first Defensive Player of the Year ladder of the 2022-23 season with Smart sitting in second place, just behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Smart may not take home the award this season, but there certainly is a chance. As Boston's overall defense continues to improve it will just help his case even more. If Smart can win the award again, he would join some impressive company.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert recently took home the award in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard also won the award in back-to-back seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Dwight Howard, Ben Wallace, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dennis Rodman, and Sidney Moncrief also have won the award in multiple seasons in a row.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook doesn't have as much faith in Smart's chances as NBA.com and currently has the Boston guard with the 16th best odds to win the award at +3300. If you placed a $100 wager on Smart now to take home the award and he did so, the payout would be $3,300.

Who knows what will happen, but the recognition from NBA.com certainly is a good start for Smart.

