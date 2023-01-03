Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night.

Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.

Oklahoma City hasn't been as fortunate as the Celtics so far this season and enter the tilt losers of four of its last five games, including their last three contests. The Thunder currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference at 15-21.

The Celtics certainly will be looking to get back on track Tuesday night, but there's sure to be more to watch for in the contest than just the final score.

Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder showdown:

Al Horford Over 9.5 Points Scored (-110)

The Celtics big man hasn't necessarily stuffed the stat sheet for Boston so far this season but has been an integral part of the squad. Horford continues to provide the team solid minutes and does a little bit of everything. The 36-year-old is averaging 9.7 points per game and is doing so on impressive efficiency.

If you were to place a $110 wager down on Horford to score over 9.5 points and he does so, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-110)

The young Boston wing has been on a tear lately. Brown has topped 37.5 points, rebounds, and assists in each of his last five games and seven of his last nine contests overall.

Brown should be able to continue his hot streak Tuesday with a promising matchup against the Thunder. If you were to place a $110 wager down and Brown records 38 or more points, rebounds, and assists, the payout would be $100.

Double Result: Boston Celtics/Boston Celtics (-175)

On paper, the Celtics should win Tuesday's contest with not much trouble. Boston holds the NBA's best record and the Thunder are near the league's cellar. Crazier things have happened and any team can win on a given night, but the most likely result Tuesday will be a Celtics win.

Especially coming off of a loss against the Nuggets, Boston should be ready to play Tuesday. If you were to place a $175 wager on the Celtics to lead at halftime and ultimately win the game and they do so, the payout would be $100.

Further Reading

Teams Showing Interest in Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard (Report)

The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Nuggets Game

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Loss vs. the Nuggets: Jokic's Triple-Double, Denver's Hot Shooting Snap Boston's Four-Game Win Streak

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Clippers: Paint Production and Defense Propel Boston to Fourth-Straight Victory

The Celtics Have Regained Their Defensive Identity, and It's More Likely to Lead to Banner 18 Than Shooting Their Way to a Championship

Brad Stevens Shares His Early Evaluation of Joe Mazzulla