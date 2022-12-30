The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game

Dimes from Marcus Smart and Boston blocks at the rim are common themes from the top five plays from the breakdown of the top five plays from the Celtics-Clippers game.

A pair of dimes from Marcus Smart, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Derrick White's denying Paul George at the rim headline the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers game.

Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum

Boston generated 14 points in the paint in the first frame. Here, Paul George tries to shoot the gap when Al Horford screens him, but the pass never comes, so he has to go around the pick to chase Tatum.

Ivica Zubac is so focused on Marcus Smart and Horford, and he's flat-footed that he's late to react when Tatum gets the ball on the cut, and there's nothing he can do to prevent this two-handed flush.

Robert Williams' Emphatic Rejection

It starts with Tatum thwarting Norman Powell's layup. As that happens, also note Derrick White rotating down to take away a potential pass to Zubac.

Then, White's effort against LA's starting center forces the latter to pump fake, buying the necessary time for Robert Williams to emerge like Jaws coming out of the water, engulfing Zubac's put-back attempt.

Marcus Smart Finds Jaylen Brown for Backdoor Jam

When Reggie Jackson turns his head to his left as Smart's coming towards him and Jaylen Brown's beginning his cut, Jackson has no chance at keeping stride with Brown.

His desperation swipe is to no avail, and Brown takes off two feet and rattles the rim.

Chaotic Sequence Ends with a Sam Hauser 3

In a third-quarter stretch where play turned sloppy, Grant Williams comes up with the ball after it redirects off the backboard, but penguin slides to the floor. Impressively, he keeps possession and tosses the ball to Smart.

When the Wilson makes its way to Tatum, there's no numbers advantage, but given Kawhi Leonard's location, Marcus Morris has to stay in front of Tatum, resulting in an open three for Sam Hauser that swishes through the net.

Derrick White Denies Paul George at the Rim

The Clippers' off-ball action has Smart and Brown with their backs turned to Paul George and their eyes focused on what's happening in front of them.

Tatum's hips are closed, and George beats him middle with a crossover dribble. But White keeps George in his sight, hustles to meet him at the cylinder, and swats his layup.

