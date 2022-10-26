Here's Three Players Celtics Could Target To Shore Up Sloppy Defense

The Boston Celtics entered the 2022-23 NBA season among the favorites to take home the Larry O'Brien trophy and have very much looked the part.

Through four games, the Celtics sat at 3-1, including impressive wins over fellow title hopefuls in the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. Although the Celtics have been impressive to open the season, they still could be even better.

Boston's defense hasn't been great, to say the least. While a regression isn't especially surprising due to the fact that the Celtics are without the services of big man Robert Williams, they still could be even better.

Through four games the Boston defense is 24th in the NBA with a defensive rating of 117. Boston has allowed 117 points or more in three of their four games so far this season. This hasn't been too big of an issue yet this season as the Celtics' offense has been firing on all cylinders, but still there is room for growth.

Williams' return to the lineup more likely than not will fix the majority of the defensive problems Boston has, but until then the Celtics could look for some outside help.

Here's three players the Celtics could look into:

Dwight Howard - Free Agent

The future Hall of Famer built his career on defense racking up three Defensive Player of the Year awards in his prime. While he certainly isn't what he once was, Howard is a veteran that could add stability to the Boston front court.

Howard played 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the 2021-22 campaign averaging a respectable 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Hassan Whiteside - Free Agent

Whiteside has been an intimidating presence in the paint throughout his career. The two-time block champ suited up for the Utah Jazz last season and averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in just 17.9 minutes per game.

Even at 33-years-old, Whiteside is a rim protector who if given the right opportunity could help the Boston defense until Williams' return.

Avery Bradley - Free Agent

Bradley doesn't fit the description of the other two on this list, but could help improve the Celtics' defense nonetheless. The 31-year-old has been known for defense throughout his career -- even two NBA All-Defensive team nods.

Boston's defense in general hasn't been the greatest to open the season. This isn't just because Williams has been out, but generally the defense has been sluggish. Bradley is someone who could come in and play solid defense while also shooting well from beyond-the-arc in a small role.

Further Reading

After Recent Defensive Lapses, Celtics Focused on Fundamentals: 'You can't get bored with doing the right thing over-and-over again'

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Poor Play and Frustration with Officials Headline Boston's First Loss

The Top 5 Plays from Saturday's Celtics-Magic Game

[Film Room] Malcolm Brogdon's Fitting in Seamlessly with Celtics, but What's More Exciting is on the Horizon

After Opening Night Win, Celtics Express Their Belief in Joe Mazzulla and His Collaborative Approach

Grant Williams on Not Getting a Contract Extension from Celtics: 'it doesn't mean that a deal won't get done in the future'

Derrick White Discusses Keys to Celtics Success and Shuffling Between Starting and Second Unit