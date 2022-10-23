The Top 5 Plays from Saturday's Celtics-Magic Game

The top-five plays from Saturday's Celtics-Magic matchup features Jayson Tatum besting Chuma Okeke and Luke Kornet paving the way to a Jaylen Brown jam. There's also Tatum taking on Wendell Carter Jr. at the basket, Derrick White's above the rim finish, and Tatum sealing the win for Boston.

Good Defense Gets Beat by Better Offense

Jayson Tatum delivered a game-high 40 points, giving him 104 in the Celtics' first three games, setting a franchise record.

The play above is primarily about Tatum being a star and better offense beating good defense.

Also, Chuma Okeke creeps forward at the sight of Tatum's shot fake, and he's in a wide defensive stance, helping the All-NBA First Team forward get to the edge of the paint. From there, Tatum flings himself to the basket, absorbs the contact, and softly banks in a layup while getting fouled. And yes, he made the free throw.

Luke Kornet Paves the Way for a Jaylen Brown Jam

In Luke Kornet's first minutes of the season, he sets a high ball screen for Jaylen Brown, getting Franz Wagner on Brown's right hip. Brown keeps him confined there, then explodes to the rim for a one-handed jam while Kornet seals Bol Bol, just as Daniel Theis used to do to get his former teammates like Brown a bucket.

Tatum Takes on Wendell Carter Jr., Spins, Scoops, and Scores

On the play before, Tatum started hobbling, looking like his hamstring tightened up after pursuing a long rebound, then trying to change direction to contest Terrence Ross.

But after Ross's three, Noah Vonleh screens Paolo Banchero off Tatum, and the three-time All Star goes right at Wendell Carter Jr.'s chest, initiating contact, then spinning, scooping, and scoring while getting fouled. Again, he turned it into a three-point play.

Derrick White Takes Off for Two-Handed Dunk

Tatum spins his way into the paint, but rather than settling for a mid-range jumper at the elbow, he pitches the ball back to Derrick White. The Magic are in a 2-3 zone; Franz Wagner's more worried about Grant Williams, set up in his corner office, and Banchero's occupied with Tatum, giving White a free path to the middle of the paint.

White, known far more for layups when he gets to the rim, uses that runway to propel himself to a two-handed dunk.

Tatum Calls Game

After a couple of between the legs and crossover dribbles, Tatum utilizes his patented side-step three to effectively ice the game and seal the win for the Celtics.

