Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Celtics and Heat treated Prince William and Kate Middleton, sitting courtside, to an offensive slugfest, combining for 255 points without needing overtime.

Jayson Tatum strengthened his MVP case with a 49-point performance that even Miami's zone defense couldn't slow down.

Speaking of strengthening cases, Bam Adebayo bolstered his All-Star candidacy, stepping up in Jimmy Butler's absence, registering 23 points, matching Max Strus for a team high.

The visitors also got 22 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds from Tyler Herro, who did an excellent job initiating offense and creating off the catch.

Haywood Highsmith's 16 points off the bench, regularly knocking down open shots, exemplifies Boston's defensive struggles as well as the three performances mentioned above.

Fortunately for the Celtics, the NBA's highest-scoring offense affords them considerable margin for error, as evidenced on Wednesday.

The Jekyll and Hyde Nature of the Celtics' First Frame

The Celtics quickly built a 14-2 lead, opening the game 5/5 from the field, including 3/3 from beyond the arc. They assisted on four of those, a reflection of playing up-tempo and working the ball side-to-side, consistently creating open, in-rhythm shots.

But turnovers, less ball movement, and lower-quality attempts helped fuel a 21-4 Miami run to erase a 14-point deficit and take a 27-25 lead.

Fortunately for the hosts, improved shot creation, getting back to drive-and-kick basketball, and getting it to shooters on the weak side helped Boston recapture its rhythm. Malcolm Brogdon drilled a pair of threes, and Jayson Tatum banked in a floater from ten feet to help the Celtics take a 38-35 advantage into the second frame.

Boston shot 67 percent from the floor in the opening 12 minutes, including drilling 9/15 threes (60 percent). Tatum led all scorers with 16 points.

Stepping up in Jimmy Butler's absence, Bam Adebayo scored nine of the Heat's 35 points. Down its leading scorer, Miami, who ranks 28th in points per game, needs a big night from Adebayo offensively to walk out of TD Garden with a win.

Jayson Tatum Strengthens His MVP Case

Tatum was outstanding Wednesday night. On the heels of scoring 35 points in three quarters against the Hornets, the Celtics' star registered 28 in the first half, helping Boston take a 68-60 lead into the break.

With 8:53 left in the third frame, he already reached 34 points, including drilling back-to-back threes to help wake the hosts up after a slow start to the second half.

When the quarter ended, he was up to 41 points on 13/21 shooting. Tatum's scoring was as efficient as it was impressive. He was 6/9 from beyond the arc and took ten free throws, converting on nine.

His double-digit attempts at the foul line were a product of his assertiveness, attacking off the dribble, initiating contact, and not shying away from it at the rim. That included powering his way downhill in transition in the third frame, once finishing with a floater, then an underhanded layup as he inverted his right hand while laying the ball in on the left side of the rim.

Tatum also earned a Tommy Point when he dove on the parquet, beating multiple members of the opposition to a loose ball, leading to a Derrick White dunk.

While 50 points seemed like a lock for Tatum, he didn't enter the fourth quarter until the 6:17 mark. He went to check in a bit earlier, but Joe Mazzulla sent him back to the bench. But when Kyle Lowry knifed his way to the cup for two points and a foul, cutting Boston's lead to 116-112, before making the free throw to trim the gap to three, in came Tatum.

The MVP candidate, perhaps the early favorite for the award, drilled a pair of threes en route to a 49-point performance, helping the hosts close out their 134-121 win over the Heat, a victory that also had its negatives, including a glaring issue.

Wednesday was One of Boston's Worst Showings Defensively

An Eastern Conference Finals rematch on the Celtics' home floor against a team struggling to score when healthy and playing without its leading scorer and multiple second-unit members represented an opportunity for the hosts to deliver one of their better defensive performances this season.

Instead, fans got treated to a far more entertaining offensive slugfest with both sides trading blows. Miami's keeping pace under the circumstances mentioned about deserves praise, and it's a testament to #HeatCullture and the coaching of Erik Spoelstra.

But for the Celtics, Miami registering 35 points in the first quarter, 36 in the third, and finishing with 121 will likely translate to lengthy film sessions ahead of Friday's rematch.

The visitors from South Beach shot 52.2 percent from the field, 18/40 (45 percent) from beyond the arc, produced 50 points in the paint and 14 on second-chance opportunities.

Those figures highlight a lack of resistance on drives, late rotations and closeouts, and a team that lost focus throughout the night. Committing 18 turnovers, translating to 15 points for the Heat, didn't help, either.

Boston also struggled defending the pick-and-roll. After the game, Joe Mazzulla acknowledged, "they did a great job out of pick-and-roll, being aggressive with the ball handler, which was something we weren't prepared for."

Mazzulla also noted the positive in seeing that look and having two days to prepare to do so again. Spoelstra will likely use that time to add a wrinkle or two.

The Defense Struggled, but Boston's Offense Continues to Shine

The Celtics entered Wednesday's matchup generating the most points per game. They showed Miami that's not a fluke, as Tatum's 49-point performance led the way to putting 134 on the board.

Boston did so while knocking down 55.4 percent of their shots, including 22/45 (48.9 percent) of their threes. The hosts also scored 44 points in the paint, 20 on the fast break, 19 off 15 Heat turnovers, and converted 11 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.

The Celtics scored at least 30 points in all four frames, including 38 in the opening quarter.

Jaylen Brown registered 26 points on 10/18 shooting, further stuffing the stat sheet with seven rebounds and five assists.

Malcolm Brogdon delivered an outstanding performance off the bench, contributing 21 points on 7/10 shooting, drilling 5/7 long-range attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds.

White also had a strong offensive showing, continuing to sustain the aggressive approach he's adhered to throughout the season. He provided 15 points on 6/10 shooting, buried 3/7 threes, and dished out five assists in the win.

Up Next

The Celtics host the Heat again on Friday. The game tips off at 7:30 pm EST.

