The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Hornets Game

Blake Griffin's turning back the clock, Luke Kornet's soaring like a bird, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed flush headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Hornets game.

Marcus Smart's Dime to Malcolm Brogdon

It starts with a nonchalant closeout from Kelly Oubre, who slides past Marcus Smart, giving him a path to the paint. Mason Plumlee helps off Blake Griffin to prevent Smart from getting to the rim, but Jalen McDaniels stays down low, which signals James Bouknight to zone two.

Bouknight sees Smart look in Derrick White's direction, and with Smart not tipping what direction he's delivering his pass, Bouknight heads towards the corner. Smart then slings a hook pass to Malcolm Brogdon for an open three.

Blake Griffin Turns Back the Clock

With the Hornets blitzing Jayson Tatum, White gets the ball on a short roll. With Plumlee forced to rotate to the rim, Blake Griffin cuts from the corner, White throws the lob, and the former Slam Dunk Contest champion turns back the clock.

Luke Kornet Soaring Like a Bird

Kelly Oubre loses the ball while trying to go behind-the-back on his baseline drive against Tatum. Grant Williams takes to the floor to recover the loose ball and gets it to Tatum, igniting a fast break.

Tatum quickly gets the ball ahead to Smart, Plumlee trips over Luke Kornet's back leg, and Boston has a two-on-one. Smart throws the lob, Kornet takes care of the rest, then provides added entertainment with a flying bird gesture.

Jayson Tatum's Two-Handed Flush

Oubre goes under the screen from Kornet, and Plumlee stunts out to Tatum, but his hips are open, yielding a path to the middle of the paint. Tatum slices through the two of them, then utilizes his long strides to get to the rim, elevating off two feet as McGowens makes a business decision to avoid getting put on a poster, and Tatum throws down the two-handed, rim-rattling jam.

Luke Kornet Puts Nik Richards on a Poster

With Nik Richards playing below the screen and McGowens on Smart's back hip after fighting over the pick, Smart gets downhill and holds Richards' attention. He then delivers a bounce pass, hitting Kornet in stride for a two-handed posterizing slam.

