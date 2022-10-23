Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Magic: Tatum Scores 40, White Has 27, and Boston Prevails in High-Scoring Affair in Orlando

The Celtics improved to 3-0 with a 126-120 victory over Orlando, winning both halves of their back-to-back in the Sunshine State.

In the win, Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 40 points. As pointed out by NBC Sports Boston, his 104 points in the first three games represent a franchise record, surpassing Larry Bird's 96 in 1984-85.

Derrick White, who continues playing confidently, aggressively, and shooting without hesitation, also delivered a terrific performance, contributing 27 points, four assists, and four rebounds.

And after neither side provided much resistance defensively in the first half, the Celtics held the Magic to 26 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Now, for a deep dive into what stood out from Boston's victory at the Amway Center.

Boston's Ball Movement Fuels 36-Point First Frame

The opening frame was an up-and-down, fast paced quarter in which Boston generated 13 points on the break.

The Celtics also had excellent ball movement, assisting on 11/13 field goals while shooting 52 percent from the field, including 8/15 (53.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Jayson Tatum finished the period with a game-high 15 points, connecting on 6/8 shots. Boston also got a boost from Derrick White, who continues stepping into shots without hesitation, and registered nine points on 3/4 shooting.

As for the hosts, even when forced to play in the half court, Orlando maintained its aggressive approach, contributing to the Magic's 14 points in the paint. With Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and company attacking the basket, it also created quality looks from beyond the arc, fueling a 5/12 (41.7 percent) performance from long range.

That combination helped Orlando stay within three, entering the second quarter down 36-33 despite how well Boston played offensively.

With Both Teams on Second Night of a Back-to-Back, Offense Looks Sharp, Defense Looks Like a Chore Neither Side is Interested in Doing

Early in the second frame, Malcolm Brogdon twice found Sam Hauser for a three, including a high-arching shot from the right wing that gave the visitors a 46-42 lead. That brought Hauser to 3/4 from beyond the arc, accounting for all nine of his points.

He's also held his own defensively for the second night in a row, and if that stays true, there's more minutes available to him.

At the 10:13 mark, Luke Kornet, making his season debut, subbed in for Blake Griffin. What stood out the most from Kornet's first shift was him crashing the offensive glass, which earned him a trip to the free-throw line shortly after checking in.

In other words, it wasn't the most eventful stint. The positive is in that six-minute, uneventful shift, Kornet played up to the expectation he's someone who will help the Celtics manage their center rotation during the regular season.

At the 4:22 mark, Wendell Carter Jr. locked arms with Marcus Smart, elbowing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the face. That led to an offensive foul and a technical on Carter. Jayson Tatum made the resulting free throw, then buried a three, turning the tech into a four-point possession.

At the half, Tatum had a game-high 21 points, making 8/10 shots, including 3/5 threes. White, who stayed hot from beyond the arc in the second quarter, went into the break with 15 points on 5/7 shooting, including converting on 4/4 long-range attempts.

While those two did the bulk of the scoring, everyone benefitted from Boston's crisp ball movement, translating to the Celtics shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 14/27 (51.9 percent) from beyond the arc. They assisted on 17 of those 23 field goals.

In a fast-paced game light on defense, Boston generated 15 fast-break points, and with four offensive rebounds adding to the Celtics' opportunities to attack the basket, they went 8/11 from the free-throw line.

To the visitor's credit, they turned the ball over only four times in the up-tempo first half.

As for Orlando, the Magic also capitalized on the lack of defensive resistance. They entered the break shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down 9/19 (47.4 percent) of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Wagner and Terrence Ross led the hosts with 16 points, while Banchero chipped in ten. Banchero had some veteran-like attacks off the dribble, quickly adjusting to how the defense was guarding him. True to Wagner's game, the second-year wing demonstrated fancy footwork and craftiness to create quality shots.

That allowed the Magic to enter the break tied at 68.

Celtics Hold Orlando Under 30 for First Time in a Quarter in Third Frame

On Orlando's first possession of the third quarter, Tatum came up hobbling after pursuing a long rebound, then trying to change direction to get to Ross.

However, Tatum immediately countered Ross's three by driving at Carter, initiating contact to create separation, then utilizing an underhanded scoop shot for two points plus a foul. Tatum tacked on the free throw to give Boston a 73-70 advantage.

At the 6:58 mark, White again stepped into a three without hesitation and drilled it. It's been great to see him get rewarded for maintaining this approach and consistently playing with confidence.

Tonight, he's 6/9 from the field, including 5/5 from beyond the arc, with 18 points.

The Magic responded to the Celtics' strong start to the quarter by turning to a zone defense. The Celtics generated quality shots, but didn't make a field goal for about 2:30.

Those stops helped fuel a 14-5 Orlando run. And when Cole Anthony sprinted from across the court to beat Boston to a rebound and net the Magic an extra possession, it quickly turned into a Ross three, tying the game at 94 with 2:41 remaining.

But Jaylen Brown led the Celtics' response, going on a 5-0 run that featured two trips to the free-throw line, putting the visitors ahead 99-94 entering the final frame.

Tatum and White Lead Boston as Celtics Close Out Win in Orlando

At the 6:09 mark, after a missed three by Anthony, Chuma Okeke corralled the rebound, kicked the ball out to Anthony, and he quickly attacked off the dribble before lofting an alley-oop to Bol Bol that gave Orlando a 109-107 lead.

At that point, the Magic were up to 11 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points. Boston badly misses Al Horford defensively and on the boards.

With 3:35 remaining, Tatum came up to screen for White, Banchero stayed tight to Tatum, and White capitalized, driving downhill for a layup plus a foul on Ross. He then turned it into an old-school three-point play, giving the Celtics a 116-111 advantage.

1:33 later, Tatum spun into the middle of the lane, pitched the ball to a looping White, and the latter took two dribbles and dunked it to give Boston a 118-113 lead.

On the ensuing Orlando possession, White drew a charge, stepping in to help against an Anthony drive. The Magic challenged the call, but were unsuccessful.

With 1:29 on the game clock, Tatum utilized his patented side-step three, swishing the shot over Ross, extending the visitor's advantage to 121-113.

With 41.9 seconds left, Boston was willing to concede a dunk to Anthony, but it bounced high off the back rim, and Marcus Smart grabbed the rebound. That basket would've trimmed Orlando's deficit to four, representing a meaningful missed opportunity and possibly a Shaqtin' A Fool moment.

The Celtics closed out the game at the free-throw line, improving to 3-0 with a 126-120 win over the Magic.

