The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat.

Noah Vonleh's Tommy Point

Noah Vonleh's first shift of the game was an impactful one. He grabbed five rebounds, including three at the offensive end, swatted two shots, and threw down two emphatic jams, including the one above, in nine minutes.

Jaylen Brown Bests Jimmy Butler

The Heat couldn't stay in front of Jaylen Brown, who produced 28 points, all night. The play above is no exception. Brown has Jimmy Butler guarding him, and he's locking eyes with Bam Adebayo, but he's undeterred.

When Brown changes pace, Adebayo retreats to Derrick White. With plenty of space for Brown to get into the paint, Butler has to sell out to stay in front of him when he heads downhill. Brown stops on a dime, dribbles behind his back, then breaks to the left side of the cup for two points.

Jayson Tatum Spins His Way to Two Points

That's an All-NBA move right there, as Tatum spins by Caleb Martin and generates two of his game-high 29 points. That basket also came as part of a 6-0 Tatum run.

Bam Adebayo Did Everything He Could to Avoid Being on the Wrong Side of Top 5 Plays, But It Wasn't Enough

Good defense; better offense, as Brown uncorks a fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arm of Adebayo.

Jayson Tatum's a Step Ahead of the Heat

When Butler tells Lowry to take Marcus Smart, he likely thinks that by opening his defensive stance, he can persuade Tatum to drive to the middle and into the double team. But Tatum's one step ahead, utilizing a behind-the-back dribble right before Butler gets to him.

With Gabe Vincent shading towards the middle, when the Celtics' star changes direction, he leaves both Miami defenders in his wake, then elevates for a floater over Adebayo.

