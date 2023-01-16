Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Hornets: Jayson Tatum's 51-Point MLK Day Performance Leads Boston to Seventh-Straight Victory

Jayson Tatum registers fifth career regular-season game with at least 50 points, leading the Celtics to their seventh-straight win.

Afternoon tip-offs tend to present a problem for a Celtics team that often starts slowly during matinee matchups. But that wasn't the case on Monday, as Boston got out of the gates quickly, turning energy, ball movement, and swarming the Hornets defensively into an early advantage that grew to 17 points in the second frame.

But Charlotte refused to go quietly, generating 20 fast-break points and scoring 18 off the visitors' 12 turnovers, as the hosts' transition attack kept the game close.

The Hornets also got a team-high 26 points from Jalen McDaniels, who drilled five of seven threes, breathing life into the Hornets' offense in the first half. Charlotte also got 25 from LaMelo Ball.

But the hosts had no answer on defense for Jayson Tatum, who produced 31 points in the second half, scoring 18 in the final frame. He registered his fifth-career regular-season game with at least 50 points, a feat made even more special with it happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Boston also helped its cause by challenging perimeter defenders, attacking the gaps, and kicking the ball out, leading to high-quality shots while keeping the Hornets in rotation.

They assisted on 34 of 43 field goals (79 percent), led by Derrick White, who had a game-high with eight in Boston's win.

Speaking of White, playing through a left neck sprain that caused him to leave Saturday's victory in round one of this two-game miniseries in Charlotte, he was excellent, pairing those eight assists with 19 points, the second-most on the Celtics.

Now, a deep dive into Boston's 130-118 win, its seventh-straight victory.

Early Start Not a Problem for the Celtics

The Celtics often get off to slow starts when tip-off is in the afternoon, but that wasn't the case on Monday.

Boston played with energy from the jump. The visitors made that intention clear on the game's first possession, an alley-oop to Marcus Smart.

The Celtics also got a terrific first-frame performance from Jayson Tatum. The star forward generated 11 points, leading all scorers after one. He did so on 4/7 shooting, frequently attacking the rim, including quickly producing a layup off a catch at the left elbow, following it up with a drive he finished from above the cylinder. He also earned and capitalized on three free throws.

Additionally, Tatum and Grant Williams dished out three assists, tying for the most in the quarter, and the former led Boston with four rebounds.

The Tatum rim attacks referenced two paragraphs above this one helped the Celtics stage a 10-0 run in three minutes. They capped that burst by turning a Dennis Smith Jr. missed three into Malcolm Brogdon burying an open look from beyond the arc, partially made possible by Grant Williams running the floor. Brogdon's bucket put Boston ahead 29-19.

The former Virginia Cavalier ended the first quarter with another three from the left corner, giving the Celtics a 35-22 advantage entering the second frame.

The Hornets nearly ended the period on a high note, but a banked-in three by Smith Jr. failed to beat the buzzer.

Boston's excellent ball movement, whipping the rock around the perimeter and playing inside-out basketball, led to assisting on 12 of 13 field goals. Charlotte's guests also only committed two turnovers.

The Celtics also got a late productive shift from Payton Pritchard, who came on for the final three minutes, bringing energy off the bench, drilling the only three he took, and earning a plus-minus rating of plus-eight.

Pritchard's getting his opportunity and capitalizing on it. He's moved ahead of Sam Hauser in the rotation.

Jalen McDaniels Keeps Hornets from Getting Blown Out in Second Frame

The Here's What Stood Out piece accounts for everything from individual and team performances to singular plays, like early in the second quarter, when a Grant Williams baseline drive turned into an alley-oop to Luke Kornet, who finished with a two-handed flush.

As Boston built a lead that grew as large as 17, its swarming defense did a great job contesting shots, as the Celtics held the Hornets under 30 with 7:45 left in the second frame. That includes Charlotte going scoreless for a nearly 3:30 stretch.

But then Jalen McDaniels started to cook, including drilling back-to-back threes that gave him 16 points with 5:30 left. At that point, he was the game's leading scorer.

McDaniels also finished an impressive transition layup over Tatum, helping the hosts stage a 12-3 run, pulling within six on a Terry Rozier three that cut the deficit to 59-53 with 1:52 left in the first half.

But with Tatum powering his way to the free-throw line for the only four points either team scored in the final minute, Boston entered the break with a 66-55 lead.

While Brogdon bumped heads with LaMelo Ball, causing him to leave the game briefly, it didn't take long for him to drill a three, picking up where he left off upon returning.

Brogdon registered 16 points on 6/8 shooting, knocking down 4/5 threes in the first half. He also grabbed four rebounds, had no turnovers, and helped the visitors play at their best defensively.

Grant Williams, back home, distributed a career-high six assists, doing so in nine minutes. He also had five rebounds, helping him earn the first half's highest plus-minus rating at plus-14 despite missing all three shots he hoisted.

And while McDaniels' 18 points helped keep Charlotte reasonably close, avoiding what otherwise would have turned into a blowout, Tatum entered the break leading all scorers with 20 points.

As well as McDaniels shot the ball, what Boston needs to address the most is committing four second-quarter turnovers, resulting in the Hornets generating 11 points off giveaways and nine on the fast break.

Converting five offensive rebounds into ten second-chance points and the Celtics' second unit outpacing Charlotte's 21-7 helped Boston overcome that in the first 24 minutes.

Hornets Hold Celtics to 26, Utilize Transition Attack to Keep it Close Entering Fourth Quarter

As readers of this series and anyone who watches the Celtics are well aware, Boston tends to start the second half slowly.

That trend continued Monday, as the Hornets went on an 8-2 run in the first 1:30 of the third quarter. That got Charlotte within five, narrowing the gap to 68-63.

Fortunately for the Celtics, the visitors quickly course-corrected, with Tatum tipping back in a layup he couldn't get to go down, followed by him getting into the paint and lofting a lob to Robert Williams.

After that, Marcus Smart found Al Horford for a three from the right corner, and Tatum had McDaniels dancing, getting him to leave his feet multiple times before burying a side-step three from the left wing, extending Boston's lead to 78-63.

With 6:32 left, Smart picked up his fourth personal, fouling Mason Plumlee on a layup that turned into an old-school three-point play, pulling the Hornets within ten, 80-70.

That helped Charlotte go on a 7-0 burst. The Hornets closed the period on a 10-0 run, trimming the gap to 92-86 entering the final 12 minutes.

Jayson Tatum's 18-Point Final-Frame Performance Puts the Game Away

Grant Williams generated an old-school three-point play, fighting for multiple put-backs, finally getting one to go down as he got fouled. That felt needed with momentum on the hosts' side. That sequence gave Boston a 98-91 advantage.

But with Charlotte on a 10-3 run, Mazzulla brought Tatum back in early, subbing his star in with 9:33 left.

Shortly after that, the Celtics extended their lead courtesy of terrific effort and execution. The visitors challenged perimeter defenders off the dribble to get into the gaps, moved the ball to keep the Hornets in rotation, and corralled multiple offensive rebounds, leading to a Derrick White layup that gave Boston a 109-101 lead with 6:34 to go.

Tatum, who scored 18 points in the final frame, fashioning his fifth 50-piece in the regular season in his career, helped the Celtics finish off their seventh-straight win, burying back-to-back threes as the crowd in Charlotte serenaded him with MVP chants.

Up Next

The Celtics return home to host the Warriors on Thursday. The game tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

