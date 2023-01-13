Jayson Tatum Says Viral Photo of His First Signature Sneaker isn't Real, but He'll Debut Jordan Tatum 1's 'Very, Very Soon'

The wait for the Jordan Tatum 1's is almost over.

The debut of Jayson Tatum's first signature sneaker is inching closer. As it nears, teases, speculation, and leaks, accurate or not, come with it.

A recent leak of the Jordan Tatum 1 revealed a sneaker with a black and red colorway, textured mesh with leather accents, and a pattern on the heel with a gold Jumpman logo over it.

However, after the Celtics' 109-98 win over the Nets on Thursday, Tatum poured cold water on the notion someone had granted the public a peek behind the curtain to get an early glimpse of his signature Jordan Brand shoe.

The MVP candidate said of the sneaker in the photo that quickly went viral: "truthfully, that's not the real picture" and "not necessarily exactly how they look."

He also conveyed that after seeing the misleading leak, "the kid in me wanted to post the real picture."

Fortunately, the wait to see what the Jordan Tatum 1's look like, without worrying about the accuracy of the presentation, is soon over as Tatum shared he'll be wearing them "very, very soon."

During the offseason, this author wrote about Tatum's first signature sneaker, reportedly launching in three colorways, drawing inspiration from his son Deuce, St. Louis, and one of his favorite drinks, pink lemonade.

Per Nicholas Vlachos of Sole Retriever, the Jordan Tatum 1 is "slated to release in the Summer of 2023 through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store."

According to Vlachos, when they go on sale, they'll be available in full-family sizing, with a retail price of $120 for men's pairs.

