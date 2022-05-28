Ime Udoka Explains Why Robert Williams Didn't Play in Fourth Quarter of Game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals

Robert Williams played nearly the entire third quarter, logging just over ten minutes and scoring ten points, the most on the team in that period.

But in the final frame, Williams was absent. Saturday, when asked why in the fourth quarter he didn't play one of the most impactful individuals in this series, Ime Udoka expressed the following.

"With Rob, overall, he was playing solid. It wasn't anything physical, just more so had to do with Al hitting the three and making some big plays out there."

The Al Horford three Udoka's referring to tied the game at 94 with 5:31 remaining. As Derrick White brings the ball over half court on that play, you can see Williams next to Udoka at the scorers table.

But after Horford hit that three, his only basket of the night, Udoka decided against putting Williams back in. As hard a call as it would've been, perhaps the answer was to go back to what the Celtics did in Game 5, closing out the game with White on the floor but not Marcus Smart. a

Smart's dealing with a right ankle sprain, and while he wasn't pushing the pace offensively, the primary problem wasn't his mobility. He couldn't make the Heat pay for regularly leaving him open as they forced the ball out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's hands, with two combining to take seven shots in the second half.

Smart's 15 field goal attempts were the most on Boston. They were more than anyone besides Jimmy Butler, who's 47-point masterpiece, reminiscent of what LeBron James did to the Celtics in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, came on 29 attempts.

As for Smart, the Celtics' floor general went 4/15 (26.7 percent) from the field, including 1/9 (11.1 percent) from beyond the arc, finishing with 14 points. Perhaps, his ankle injury played a role in his poor shooting.

If it happens in Game 7, as long as Williams is available, Udoka's best option may be relying on the group that closed out Game 5 in Miami.

