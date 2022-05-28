'This game hurt; to lose on our home floor, but we've got to have a short-term memory;' Ready or Not, Celtics on to Game 7

Friday night was supposed to be a celebration for the Celtics. They were supposed to finish off the Heat and breakthrough to the NBA Finals after the core of this team didn't do so in either of their last two opportunities.

Instead, there will be a Game 7 in Miami.

With Boston back to playing with its season on the line, Jaylen Brown expressed: "We've been resilient all year; this is a different test. Obviously, this game hurt; to lose on our home floor. But we've got to have a short-term memory."

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Brown had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in Game 6. But he committed four turnovers, and in the second half, he took three shots and only scored two points.

After Friday's loss, he stated: "We've got to come out and play, come out and respond. (Our) backs are against the wall. Game 7; loser go home; we've got to come out and find a way to win."

When it comes to making sure the Celtics are ready for Game 7, Jayson Tatum conveyed: "There's no secret. It's Game 7, trip to the NBA Finals, a lot on the line. Couple of us have been in this position before; we know what's at stake. We know how much this means to everybody."

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points in Game 6; he also registered nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals. But the recently minted All-NBA First Team member coughed up the ball seven times. And in the fourth quarter, he attempted one shot and scored six points.

When asked about his confidence in his team winning Game 7 in Miami, Tatum responded: "On a scale of 1-10? 10. It shouldn't be any less than that, right?"

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

As the Celtics attempt to rally and minimize the damage from this loss, Derrick White, who produced 22 points, five assists, and three steals on Friday, stated: "We're frustrated, but if it were easy, it wouldn't be us."

