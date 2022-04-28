Ime Udoka Provides Update on Jaylen Brown's Hamstring Tightness

In the second half of the Celtics' Game 4 win to complete their sweep of the Nets, Jaylen Brown was bothered by tightness in his hamstring. But after the victory, he told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston: "I’m alright. I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out, and I think I’ll be fine for next one."

Following practice Thursday, head coach Ime Udoka said Brown, who had the issue checked out yesterday, dealt with hamstring tightness at the end of the team's scrimmage. Udoka added: "He’s going to just manage it with the strength team."

John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal captured Brown getting shots up after practice.

Fortunately for Brown and the Celtics, even with the Bucks eliminating the Bulls Wednesday, setting up a second-round series with Boston, Game 1 isn't until Sunday.

Thursday, when asked whether that still might not provide enough time get Brown ready to play in the series opener, coach Udoka stated: "It's something that could impact him throughout the series, but we'll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1."

