Bucks Eliminate Bulls, Setting Up Second-Round Series vs. Celtics

As expected, the Milwaukee Bucks dispatched the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, winning convincingly, 116-100, setting up a second-round matchup with the Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in victory, scoring a game-high 33 points.

Boston and Milwaukee split the season series 2-2. But the Celtics played the Bucks tough even before turning their season around. They won their first two games against the defending NBA champions, then outplayed Milwaukee for most of their Christmas showdown before faltering late.

And in their last contest of the campaign, despite being down three starters, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams, and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Boston nearly earned a road win against a Bucks team at full strength. Milwaukee went on a 9-0 run in the game's final 2:11 to rally for a 127-121 victory.

The way their regular-season matchups unfolded is another resource from which the Celtics can draw strength. The same goes for holding home-court advantage. It also helps that Boston swept its first-round series against the Nets, earning an extended break before the second round starts.

Wednesday, when asked how the Celtics will utilize their time off, Ime Udoka said: "Very similarly to last time. Get some rest days in initially. Build up."

Horford expressed that "it's a great opportunity for our group to continue to get healthy; for Rob to continue to get his legs underneath him. And for us to work."

Robert Williams also spoke Wednesday, saying there's "no pain at all" in his knee and that it's "responding well." He and head coach Ime Udoka also discussed the Timelord's return to the lineup after not playing since injuring his left knee against the Timberwolves on Mar. 27, and building his stamina to get him back to his usual minutes and rotation shifts.

The Timelord will have until Sunday to continue strengthening his knee and rebuilding his stamina before the Celtics' series against the Bucks begins.

Of course, Milwaukee is dealing with an even more concerning injury-related matter, as Khris Middleton is currently out due to a sprained MCL sustained on Apr. 20.

Wednesday, on NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported: "He'll get that reevaluation at the 14 day, two-week point next week. But I'm told the injury's expected to keep him out longer than that."

Further Reading

As Robert Williams Works to Get Back to Full Strength, He Says There's 'No pain at all. Knee is responding well'

Celtics Discuss Decision not to Avoid the Nets: 'I'm assuming a road to the championship is never easy'

What Stood Out in the Celtics' Game 4 Win: Without Tatum, Boston Fends Off Nets to Earn Sweep

What Stood Out from Game 3's Win vs. the Nets: Tatum and Brown Lead the Way While Celtics' Defense Shines as they Push Brooklyn to the Brink

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Game 2: Boston Recaptures Offensive Identity, Rallies for 2-0 Series Lead

[Film Room] How the Celtics Held Kevin Durant to 23 Points, an Approach that Can't Change as the ROI Lessens

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener