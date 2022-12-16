Joe Mazzulla Discusses Robert Williams' Return to a Celtics Team That Found a New Identity Without Him

Forced to adapt without their vertical spacing center, the Celtics have leaned heavily on a five-out offense, often featuring lineup combinations where everyone can shoot, pass, and make plays off the dribble. It's led to Boston generating 119.4 points per game, the most in the NBA.

So, with Robert Williams making his season debut against the Magic Friday night, when asked whether the Celtics will go back to their two-big lineups, Mazzulla expressed: "I think we'll see that over time. I think it's more we want him to be comfortable."

Boston's bench boss added: "There obviously will be times where we go to our big lineup. I didn't love the fact that he was out, but what I did like is that we had the ability to create a different identity. So, now that we have him back, I feel like it gives us different ways to play, so I'm really happy about that."

It's also hard to understate the importance of the Celtics welcoming back a member of the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team last season; a player who was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year before injuring his meniscus.

To that end, Mazzulla expressed, "it just makes us better from the standpoint of rim protection; I think he'll give our guys' confidence, being able to guard the ball even more aggressively because they know they have help with size behind."

And while it would be a surprise if the Timelord plays or exceeds 20 minutes in his first game back, Mazzulla stated, "there isn't a restriction; it's just, he hasn't played in sixth months, and so, it's just making sure we don't overuse him. Manage his minutes, how he feels, (and) how he's playing. So, it's not necessarily a minute's restriction. It's more about how he's doing during the game and how he is after each game."

And when asked what he's seen from Williams at practice that gives him confidence the Timelord's good to go for Friday's matchup, Mazzulla pointed to Williams' conditioning and recovery in the days after playing five-on-five during workouts.

"I'm happy where he is both physically and mentally."

