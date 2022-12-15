Celtics Reportedly Aren't Considering Swinging Trade for Center Despite Chatter

It sounds like the Celtics aren't planning on making any moves at the moment

The Boston Celtics are the best team in basketball at the moment.

Boston has had no hangover so far during the campaign after making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season and currently holds the league's best record at 22-7 after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in overtime.

The Celtics have been extremely successful so far this season and they aren't even fully healthy yet. Big man Robert Williams hasn't taken the court for a single game yet this season but will be very soon and so Boston likely will get even better in the very near future.

With Williams' injury history, there has been plenty of chatter throughout the season about the Celtics' potentially swinging a deal to acquire another center as insurance for Williams. One name that has frequently popped up is San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, but Boston reportedly isn't considering making a move for the 27-year-old at the moment, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

"Boston has been linked to Poeltl in the past, however, the league-best Celtics don’t appear very active in the early trade chatter around the league," Fischer said.

Although Poeltl is a very solid player, this isn't too surprising by Boston right now. The Celtics already hold the NBA's best record and Williams' return is imminent. One of Boston's biggest strengths this season has been the team's depth. The Celtics' bench has been thriving so far this season, but to acquire a player like Poeltl who will have plenty of suitors, Boston would need to sacrifice its depth which may not be the best move.

Poeltl is due for unrestricted free agency after the season and likely will receive a nice payday outside of Boston's range for a would-be backup center with Williams and Al Horford already signed to deals.

The big man would be a solid addition, but just not the greatest fit for Boston right now.

