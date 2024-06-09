Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Whether He’s Starting in Game 2 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics took a 107-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Kristaps Porzingis played a key role in the Celtics’ dominant performance, totaling 20 points and six rebounds over 21 minutes.
Porzingis served as the sixth man in Boston’s rotation, with Al Horford starting at center. This was his first game since April 29, as the 28-year old center was out of action due to a strained left calf.
In an interview with Malika Andrews, Porzingis confirmed that he will be coming off the bench in Game 2.
Porzingis also spoke about his NBA Finals debut.
“This kind of a game, I was just in the moment. I didn’t even catch that I had 18 points at the half. I was just hooping, and it was happening naturally. Those are the best kind of games.”
Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m.