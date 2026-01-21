Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Celtics)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has only missed three games in the 2025-26 season, but he is listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Brown is listed as probable with left hamstring tightness, a sign that he should play despite being banged up. It's worth noting that Brown missed Boston's last game with the Pacers, and Indiana ended up winning that matchup by two points.

This season, Brown has been a legitimate MVP candidate for a Boston team that is second in the Eastern Conference standings. He's averaging 29.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Brown has given the Pacers trouble this season, scoring 31 and 30 points in his two meetings against them.

Oddsmakers are expecting Brown to play in this game, even though he's on the injury report. DraftKings has the Celtics set as 10.5-point favorites at home against this Indiana team, which has won just two of 20 road games in the 2025-26 campaign.

Here's a breakdown of how I'm betting on Brown in the prop market in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Best Jaylen Brown Prop Bet vs. Pacers

Jaylen Brown UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-190)

While I want to back Brown to have yet another big scoring game, his points prop is all the way up at 31.5 in this matchup, and he's failed to clear that in either of his games against Indiana this season.

Instead, I'm looking to the Celtics star's 3-point shooting and taking the UNDER against this stingy Pacers defense.

This season, Indiana is bound to end up with a lottery pick, but it does rank No. 1 in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage. The Pacers have held Brown to just two made shots from beyond the arc in each of his matchups against them, and they're allowing just 11.4 made 3s per game overall this season.

Brown is shooting 36.3 percent from deep, but he's failed to hit three or more shots from beyond the arc in 12 of his last 15 games.

Since Boston may end up winning this game by a ton on Wednesday, I think the UNDER is the play for Brown, as he's only taking 6.0 shots from deep per game this season.

