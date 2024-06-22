Kristaps Porzingis Unleashes Bold Declaration About Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
Just two winters ago, Kristaps Porzingis was doubted upon his abilities after a rough stint in Dallas and was dumped to the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline. Boston Celtics President Brad Stevens has stated numerous times throughout the year how the seven-footer took a leap the last few years, getting better and improving himself as an all-around pillar. Elite post-play as the NBA’s best post-up player, rim protection, strength and toughness, elite defense, and he became a pure class act over the years as you see every time he takes the parquet floor.
After helping the Celtics secure Banner 18, Porzingis praised another figure instrumental in their championship run: Joe Mazzulla.
What a story of his from having no outlook of what was coming his way on the eve of training camp in 2022. His lack of preparation and experience was hidden through most of his first year, but the inexperience came into life as Boston hit a wall last postseason.
Now, in their championship campaign all season, Mazzulla showed his studies and prep all throughout last summer. He was ready, with Boston giving him all of his own personnel and fitting pieces. The work he put in and all the studying, composition and construction he created through his own preparation is incredible, some Cinderella story.
Mazzulla, 35, is the youngest bench boss to win an NBA championship since Bill Russell in 1969. Porzingis showed some love for his championship coach during the Celtics celebration in the locker room.
“To be honest, obviously we have the talent,” Porzingis said. “But our coaching staff is incredible, starting with the mastermind Joe Mazzulla. This guy is a psycho, you know, but, man, he knows what he’s doing."
The Latvian native continued, "He knows the things to say to us and how to get us to this point, and yeah, I love this guy," adding, "Joe Mazzulla's gonna be a legend one day here for sure, in Boston, like 100%."
The World Champion Boston Celtics, at last, are on top of the world. This core of elite faces of the franchise and coaches has a chance to be champions multiple times over and over as a dynasty. Just an incredible story from the roster transformation last summer to now. All of it in the blink of an eye, historic season from camp to finish with 80 wins and again, finally, that elusive Banner 18.
