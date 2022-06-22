Latest Intel on Celtics' Summer League Roster, Including a Notable Absence

The Celtics begin Summer League play on July 9 against the Heat. After that, they'll take on the Bucks, Warriors, and Grizzlies.

Barring an unexpected trade into the first round of Thursday night's draft, like the 2021 version of the summer Celtics, who made it to the championship, the roster won't feature a rookie selected in the opening round.

But according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, five players from the Celtics' NBA Finals roster are expected to suit up. That quintet consists of Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan.

Per Himmelsbach, assistant general manager Austin Ainge told the Globe that Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin are also participating in Summer League.

Neither one's inclusion is surprising. Both players are recent second-round picks developing their games overseas, so this is a chance for the Celtics to take a more hands-on approach and spend more time with them.

Madar, a six-foot-three point guard, was a 2020 second-round selection who averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.

Begarin is a six-foot-five forward who was a 2021 second-round pick. He produced 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for Paris Basketball, which elevated to Pro A, the top division in France, this season.

It's also notable that it appears Aaron Nesmith will not join the summer Celtics. Nesmith, a 2020 lottery pick, is yet to crack Boston's rotation, but playing in Summer League is probably not the best grounds for him to develop his game this offseason.

After the season ended, Nesmith said his struggles with his shot were more mental than physical. He also said he needs to "take a break from basketball for ten days or two weeks."

It's unlikely going from recharging the batteries after his trying 2021-22 campaign to immediately suiting up for Summer League is the best course of action.

Nesmith is entering the last guaranteed year of his contract; with a chance to join Boston's rotation, if he's still on the team, it's paramount he maximizes his time this offseason.

