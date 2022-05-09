Robert Williams Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Bucks

Like Game 2, when Marcus Smart was a late scratch, the Celtics announced less than an hour and a half before Game 4 tips off that Robert Williams is unavailable for Monday's matchup due to left knee soreness.

That's the same knee that Williams underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy about six weeks ago to address a left knee meniscal tear. Williams, who's clearly not at full strength, was limping at points in Game 3 on Saturday.

When asked about the development in his pregame availability Monday, Ime Udoka said Williams had soreness that he felt today, labeling it a "flare-up."

Udoka also said it's not unexpected for Williams to be dealing with soreness in his left knee in the aftermath of his surgery. The Celtics' head coach also announced that, as expected, Grant Williams will take the Timelord's spot in the starting lineup.

As for whether the team anticipates having Robert Williams in Game 5, Udoka responded: "Yeah, you would expect so."

