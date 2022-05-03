Skip to main content
Marcus Smart OUT for Game 2; Where the Celtics Go from Here

To avoid going down 0-2 heading to Milwaukee, the Celtics will have to overcome the absence of Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year and their starting point guard, who can help them combat the Bucks' pressing defense.

Marcus Smart is out for Game 2 tonight against the Bucks, a surprising and late development that comes about two hours before tip-off.

Monday, Ime Udoka said of Marcus Smart's right thigh contusion: "he got a pretty bad quad contusion." Later adding: "we'll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow."

Smart also sustained a right shoulder stinger with less than 1:15 left in the first half of Game 1, which sent him to the locker room hunched over, holding his upper-right arm and aided by a team trainer. But Monday, coach Udoka said Smart's shoulder is fine.

In his pregame media availability Tuesday, coach Udoka stated Smart is dealing with "swelling, pain, (and) restricted movement." He also said the situation "didn't get better like we thought it would."

On a positive note, coach Udoka conveyed that with three days off after Tuesday's matchup, the Celtics anticipate having Smart back for Game 3.

In Smart's absence, Derrick White joins the Celtics' starting lineup. Coach Udoka expressed that as much as they'll miss Smart, in this trade-off, they don't lose much in terms of size and defensive versatility. And offensively, White can bring the ball up and play off of it. "The beauty of having him is he checks a lot of boxes," Udoka noted.

Still, going down 0-2 as the series shifts to Milwaukee is a potentially fatal prospect. To avoid such a scenario, Boston will now have to overcome the absence of the Defensive Player of the Year. The Celtics also lose a ball-handler who can help them deal with a Bucks' defense that, even when not pressing, utilized elevated pick-up points to apply pressure and throw off Boston's timing or get them to abandon sets altogether.

When it comes to the Celtics' rotation, Smart's absence also might open the door for Aaron Nesmith or Sam Hauser to receive limited minutes that could lengthen if they're hitting shots. However, the ones who will see their minutes increase the most are White, who logged 16 in Game 1, and Payton Pritchard, who played 11 in Sunday's loss. To earn a win in Game 2, Boston needs more from them than the combined 16 points on 4/14 shooting they provided in the series opener.

