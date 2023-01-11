The Latest on Who's in and Who's Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

Joe Mazzulla shares updates on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams and discusses managing the latter's workload on back-to-backs.

Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans represents the start of the first back-to-back Boston's had since Robert Williams made his season debut.

During his pregame media availability, Celtics' bench boss Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Williams will not play against New Orleans and that the plan is for him to only suit up for one end of back-to-backs as he continues ramping up.

Williams got his first start this season in Monday's 107-99 win against the Bulls. Short-shifting him at the beginning of the game, subbing him out at the 7:24 mark, then bringing him back in with 4:08 left in the opening frame was also a good sign for where he's at from conditioning and stamina standpoints.

Al Horford, who's available Wednesday, is yet to play in a back-to-back this season, and he will presumably not start doing so Thursday against the Nets.

Having Horford for a matchup with Jonas Valanciunas and the Timelord to deal with Nic Claxton and protect the rim against Kyrie Irving is a practical way to divide the two's workload.

During his pregame media availability, Mazzulla also confirmed Marcus Smart is out for the second-straight game due to a left knee contusion.

Mazzulla says Smart might return Thursday against Brooklyn, and he remains "day-to-day."

As for New Orleans, head coach Willie Green confirmed the Pelicans are without Herbert Jones for Wednesday's game in Boston. Jones is dealing with a right low back contusion.

New Orleans is also without Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).

Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans game tips off at 7:30 pm EST; Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Tilt

This Wild Stat Shows How Big of an Impact Robert Williams Has Had For Celtics

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?

Robert Williams' Presence Already Being Felt, Making Difference in Major Way For Celtics

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game