The Top 5 Plays from Game 3 Between the Celtics and Bucks

The top five plays from Game 3 between the Celtics and Bucks feature Jayson Tatum absorbing the contact as he punches home a one-handed jam while getting fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grant Williams beating the halftime buzzer. There's also Boston scoring off beautiful ball movement and Jaylen Brown coming up big in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum Punches Home One-Handed Jam as Giannis Antetokounmpo Fouls Him

Jrue Holiday's pass to Brook Lopez gets deflected by Derrick White, and Grant Williams quickly gets the ball to Jayson Tatum. Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a valiant effort to try and block his shot at the rim, but Tatum finishes through the contact. He stayed down, clutching his wrist after the hard fall, but he shook it off and made the following free throw, turning this into a three-point play.

Grant Williams Beats the Halftime Buzzer

Jaylen Brown attacks with just under seven seconds left on the clock. As he comes off a screen from Robert Williams, Bobby Portis hard-hedges, coming over the top of the screen, trying to slow Brown down, then retreating as Holiday gets back to him. Pat Connaughton's pinched in, accounting for Williams rolling to the rim, so Brown fires a pass to the left corner, and Grant Williams buries a three just before the halftime buzzer.

Celtics' Ball Movement Leads to a Grant Williams Two-Handed Dunk

The play above is Boston's best example of ball movement in Game 3. Brown gets to the basket, but Holiday gets his hands on the ball, causing him to kick it out to Tatum, who quickly swings it to Al Horford. The Celtics' elder statesman has two Bucks defenders closing out to him, making it an easy decision to move the ball to Grant Williams in the near-side corner. Williams then up-fakes Antetokounmpo and drives to the rim, leaping off two feet for a two-handed jam.

Grant Williams Denies Jrue Holiday at the Basket, Jaylen Brown Glides in for a Layup

Grant Williams holds his ground against Holiday, then swats his shot. Brown comes up with the ball, pushes the pace, shakes Grayson Allen with an in-and-out dribble, then glides to the cup for a left-handed layup.

Jaylen Brown Earns Three Points the Old Fashion Way

Horford grabs the Holiday miss and gives it to Marcus Smart, who sends it ahead to Brown. Brown immediately attacks Allen, charging his way to the rim, legally bumping him with his off-arm, then finishing from in-deep as Antetokounmpo challenges the layup, fouling Brown as he does so. Brown then cashed in on the free throw.

