The Top 5 Plays from Game 1 Between the Celtics and Bucks

The top five plays from Game 1 between the Celtics and Bucks feature a pair of thunderous put-back jams, including Jaylen Brown elevating to throw one down over Giannis Antetokounmpo, Robert Williams cleaning up a missed floater from Jayson Tatum, Al Horford denying Jevon Carter at the rim, and Tatum euro-stepping his way to a basket.

Robert Williams' Thunderous Throwdown

First, Marcus Smart buries a three from the left-wing, then comes the real reason this play made it on the list. Al Horford screens for Jayson Tatum; Wes Matthews goes over the top of the pick, and Bobby Portis waits for Tatum inside the arc. Horford rolls hard to the rim, but he can't convert on the contested layup. Fortunately for him and the Celtics, his charge to the cup pulled Brook Lopez over, freeing up Robert Williams for a thunderous put-back slam.

Second Time's the Charm for Robert Williams

As the shot clock reaches single digits, Tatum attacks Giannis Antetokounmpo off the dribble, driving into the paint, unfazed by Grayson Allen's swipe at the ball. His floater over Lopez doesn't drop, but like the play above, with the Bucks' big man leaving the Timelord, Williams gets two cracks at a put-back, capitalizing on the second one.

Al Horford Thwarts Jevon Carter

Jevon Carter tries to utilize his speed advantage to get by Horford for two points in the paint. He makes a nice move, selling the pump fake before stepping through, but Horford flips his hips and comes from over the top to swat Carter's scoop shot.

Jaylen Brown Soars Over Giannis Antetokounmpo for Put-Back Dunk

Tatum delivers a bounce pass between Allen and Portis to get the ball to Horford as he dives to the rim. Pat Connaughton's waiting for him deep in the paint, so Horford kicks it out to an open Grant Williams in the right corner. Connaughton quickly recovers, but Williams sends him flying past him on the up-fake, and he side steps his way to a clean look at a three. The shot doesn't go down, but Jaylen Brown creeps in from the opposite corner, no one on the Bucks makes contact with him, and Brown elevates over Antetokounmpo for the emphatic put-back jam.

Jayson Tatum Euro-Steps His Way to Two Points

After Antetokounmpo misses the transition layup, Smart pushes the pace, and Tatum runs the floor with only Connaughton ahead of him. The Celtics' floor general fires a bounce pass up the court, and Tatum euro steps his way to two points at the rim.

