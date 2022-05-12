The Top 5 Plays from Game 5 Between the Celtics and Bucks

From Marcus Smart faking out George Hill to Jaylen Brown's alley-oop to Jayson Tatum, Brown showing off his range as he beats the shot clock, and a pair of rim-rattling jams from Tatum and Al Horford, here are the top five plays from Game 5 between the Celtics and Bucks.

Marcus Smart Fakes Out George Hill

Pat Connaughton retrieves a Bobby Portis airball but gets stripped from behind by Jayson Tatum. Marcus Smart gets the ball from Tatum on the ensuing fast break, fakes a pass back to him, George Hill takes the cheese, and Smart gets an uncontested layup.

Jaylen Brown Throws the Lob, Jayson Tatum Takes Care of the Rest

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes to screen for Jrue Holiday at the left-wing. Smart's already up on Holiday, pressuring him, and he does an excellent job staying in front of him, remaining square, keeping his arms extended, and getting his head from Holiday's left to his right, forcing him to reject the pick.

Holiday tries to snake through Al Horford and Smart, but he loses the ball. Smart snatches it, throws it diagonally ahead to Jaylen Brown, and Brown lobs an alley-oop to Jayson Tatum that sends the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Jaylen Brown Beats the Shot Clock with a Three from Deep

Brown wins the tip against Pat Connaughton, and Grant Williams tracks down the ball with ten seconds on the shot clock. He quickly gets it to Brown, who had the hot hand, already scoring 13 points in the third quarter.

Williams and Derrick White set screens for Brown on both sides. He uses the one from the latter, getting the shorter Hill switched onto him. Brown then dribbles between his legs a few times, steps back, and swishes a three from 28-feet.

Jayson Tatum Delivers Thunderous One-Handed Jam

The Celtics spread the floor with Tatum working a mismatch against Connaughton; the only player on Boston who's inside the arc is Horford, who's hanging out in the dunker spot.

Tatum blows by Connaughton with ease. And with Grayson Allen being the closest defender in a position to protect the rim, there's little the Bucks can do besides hope that, somehow, this doesn't end with Tatum throwing down an emphatic jam, which is exactly what happens.

Al Horford Swoops in for Put-Back Dunk

Brown shakes free of Bobby Portis, but he can't convert on his step-back jumper from 19-feet out. Fortunately for him and the Celtics, the Bucks don't box out Horford, who swoops in for a two-handed, rim-rattling dunk.

