The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Game

The Celtics creating multiple opportunities within a possession is a common theme in their top-five plays against the Pacers on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum's welcome back gift for Aaron Nesmith and multiple three-shot possessions to help keep Boston's comeback hopes alive headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers game.

Jayson Tatum's Welcome Back Gift for Aaron Nesmith

In Wednesday night's loss to the Pacers, the Celtics struggled mightily to stop Indiana in transition in the first half. Boston's guests had fewer opportunities in the second, but the hosts also did a better job when challenged on that front after halftime.

In the play above, it's difficult for Payton Pritchard to find someone to match up with, so he wisely helps cut off Tyrese Haliburton, as Jaylen Brown accounts for two Pacers.

But when White bumps over to Buddy Hield, Brown's ball watching, and White's pointing for his teammate to at least try to get to a cutting Andrew Nembhard to challenge him at the rim appears like it's in vain.

However, Haliburton attempting to turn this into a no-look dime takes some velocity off it, and Brown gets into the passing lane, deflecting the ball to Jayson Tatum.

No one slows down the Celtics' star until after he crosses halfcourt, but by then, even with Hield helping, Tatum protects the ball like a running back going through the hole as he gets into the paint, then puts old friend Aaron Nesmith on a poster.

The Third Time's the Charm

With Myles Turner playing below the screen and not stunting and Oshae Brissett going under the Robert Williams pick, Jaylen Brown creates but passes up an open three.

Instead, his drive draws Bennedict Mathurin, producing a clean look at a three for Malcolm Brogdon. The shot doesn't fall, but with Haliburton rotating to Brogdon, White swoops in from the corner, tipping the ball off the glass.

After Brown loses the ball on a power dribble, White grabs it from the ground and throws it out to Tatum, who sends Haliburton by him with a pump fake, generating an open three. Except that doesn't go down, either.

Luckily for Boston, Robert Williams volleyballs the miss, gains control of the rebound, then sends the ball back to Tatum, who capitalizes on his second opportunity from beyond the arc.

Robert Williams Rejects Aaron Nesmith at the Rim

The Celtics limited Indiana to 46 points in the second half, including 17 in the final frame -- the Pacers didn't reach double digits in the fourth quarter until a Haliburton transition three with 4:14 left.

At the center of that was Robert Williams.

Here, he's in a drop when Nesmith screens for Haliburton and doesn't pick up the latter when Haliburton gets to the three-point line, relying on Brown to recover.

And when Haliburton dishes to Nesmith, Williams expects him to fire up a three. Instead, he quickly attacks off of the catch. But the Timelord recovers swiftly, staying close, then swatting his shot off the glass.

Celtics Continue to Make Their Living Off Second-Chance Opportunities in Final Frame

With Tatum torching Indiana in the second half, the Pacers send a second defender to get the ball out of his hands.

Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard end up with Al Horford at the basket, leading to a closeout by Haliburton that affords Brogdon enough space to get into the paint.

He ends up with a difficult shot with Robert Williams well-positioned to clean up a likely miss. The Timelord can't get his attempt to go down either, but Horford gets Boston a third chance.

Haliburton making a play for the ball results in Brogdon being open, and Nembhard nor Nesmith get to Brown in time to do anything but watch him elevate for three of the Celtics' 13 second-chance points in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum Puts Myles Turner in the Spin Cycle

After a hard hedge by Turner, Tatum bounces the ball back to Williams, and the latter re-screens for him, picking off Nembhard.

Tatum's crossover starts while Turner's still shuffling to him, and the former cuts across his face and into the paint. Once there, with Hield in the middle of the floor, Tatum puts Turner in the spin cycle, then finishes with an underhanded layup off the glass.