Breaking Down the Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Magic Game

Boston challenging Orlando's ability to avoid slipping up while staying in rotation, something it didn't do enough of on Sunday, and Jaylen Brown's thunderous throwdowns headline the breakdown of the top five plays from the second half of the miniseries between the Celtics-Magic.

Celtics' Defense Fuels Its Offense

With Robert Williams on the perimeter defending Cole Anthony, Terence Ross attacks off the dribble. But Jaylen Brown keeps stride with him, and between making contact with Ross as he starts his leap and Sam Hauser rotating off Admiral Schofield, Ross can't get all the way to the cup.

Brown grabs the miss, pushes the pace, and with Marcus Smart sprinting to the right corner, Franz Wagner's forced to account for Smart and Sam Hauser. Wagner tries to make a play in the passing lane but to no avail. Smart then cashes in on an in-rhythm look from long range.

Good Defense Beat by Better Offense

It starts with a cross-screen from Al Horford for Brown, who then fakes a handoff to Derrick White, which Wagner and Paolo Banchero don't switch.

Wagner then gets drilled on a pick from Horford, that the latter is lucky didn't result in an offensive foul. It's a moving screen, and Horford delivers it with his elbow out.

But the rest of the Magic defenders are well-positioned to deter Brown from attacking the basket, so he snakes back to the left, then swings the ball to White. Banchero bites on the latter's pump fake, leaving his feet, allowing White to get into the gap.

That forces Bol Bol to rotate, leaving Grant Williams open for a three from his corner office.

The Celtics needed more plays like this, challenging Orlando not to slip up while kept in rotation.

Jaylen Brown's Thunderous Throwdown

Boston switches the Anthony screen for Wagner, resulting in Luke Kornet guarding Wagner. The latter immediately attacks him off the dribble. Hauser, not wanting to leave Ross completely, stays outside the paint, so his help has no impact on the outcome of the play.

The Celtics are fortunate Wagner doesn't finish this, but Kornet does well to maintain contact with him, giving Wagner a forearm shove without extending his arm to avoid fouling.

Grant Williams grabs the miss and quickly gets the ball ahead to Brown. The sight of the latter coming downhill with momentum is enough for Anthony to give a half-hearted swipe as he gets out of the way before another above-the-rim finish by Brown.

Brown Finishing with Authority Part II

No analysis is necessary on this highlight-reel jam by Brown after Schofield tries to mislead him and Luke Kornet before screening to Brown's right, a pick set in vain with Cole Anthony losing the ball.

Third Time's the Charm

An effective screen by Brown forces Wagner to switch onto Smart and, more importantly, Markelle Fultz onto Brown.

Fultz has to know the ball's immediately going to Brown and defend with greater urgency. Instead, he's slow to get into a defensive stance and can't keep up with Brown. The latter gets into the paint, where Horford's presence plays a role in the defense's collapsing.

Brown goes hard to the rim, avoiding Mo Wagner's attempt to draw a charge, but he can't convert on the layup. Fortunately for Brown, the ball finds its way back to him, but he rushes a mid-range fadeaway that clanks off the front rim.

Horford's the first respond to the miss, though. He tips the ball out to Brown. Banchero's slow closing out to Smart, and no one's in a position to get to Malcolm Brogdon in the corner.

Despite a valiant effort from Kevon Harris to get there, Brogdon buries a clean look from the corner.