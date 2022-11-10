The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pistons Game

The top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pistons game feature a pair of above-the-rim finishes by Jaylen Brown, the prime example of Jayson Tatum catching fire in the third quarter, where he scored 16 points, Marcus Smart's incredible demonstration of body control, and Brown's buzzer-beater.

Jaylen Brown's Thunderous Throwdown

Cade Cunningham overplays Jaylen Brown's first step to the latter's right. Cunningham's already at a significant athletic disadvantage, so when he overcommits, he has no chance to stop Brown from getting to the basket.

Also helping make this highlight reel play possible is Al Horford's back screen for Jayson Tatum above the break. That pulls Pistons' center, Jalen Duran, away from the rim.

And while Jaden Ivey does his best to come off Marcus Smart and stop this thunderous throwdown from happening, he's unable to get in the way of Brown's flush.

Jayson Tatum Gets Cookin'

Tatum erupted for 16 of his game-high 31 points in the third quarter. The play above exemplifies how much the Celtics' star was feeling it in the first 12 minutes after halftime.

Tatum comes off a staggered screen from Brown and Horford. Bojan Bogdanovic tries to lock and trail him but gets caught in the wash, forcing Isaiah Stewart to switch onto him.

With Tatum already in rhythm, he backs up to the three-point line, dribbles between his legs, and swishes a shot from 27 feet.

Jaylen Brown Beats the Third Quarter Buzzer

Jayson Tatum set the tone in the third quarter, but Brown provided the exclamation mark.

The threat of him coming downhill is too significant for Killian Hayes to defend against that and stay with Brown when he pulls the ball back with a between-the-legs dribble, then side-steps into a three from the left wing to beat the end-of-period buzzer.

Celtics Turn to Defense to Points on Incredible Demonstration of Body Control by Marcus Smart

Hayes can't shake Tatum, who maintains a balanced stance, opens his hips without conceding a path to the basket, then flips his hips, staying in front of Hayes, who loses the ball when he dribbles between his legs a second time.

Somehow, Marcus Smart scoops it up, maintains his balance down the sideline, then shovels the ball ahead to Tatum for the transition jam.

Tatum's No-Look Dish to Brown for the Above-the-Rim Finish

Horford's the only one who makes a pass that isn't underhanded in this highlight as Smart slings the ball to Tatum, who delivers a no-look dish to Brown for the two-handed flush.