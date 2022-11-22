The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game

Boston's backcourt teaming up for two points at the cup, Jayson Tatum rattling the rim, and a step-back three by Jaylen Brown headline the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls game.

Boston's backcourt teaming up for two points at the cup, Jayson Tatum rattling the rim, and a step-back three by Jaylen Brown headline the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls game. There's also Tatum's dime to Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon delivering a dart to Grant Williams.

Jayson Tatum's Dime to Sam Hauser

The key is how early Jayson Tatum delivers this dime, slinging it to Sam Hauser as Zach LaVine has his hands down and turning his head to relocate the ball as it comes in his direction.

That leads to him moving towards the roller, Luke Kornet, as the ball's in flight. And while LaVine does his best to contest the shot, Hauser cashes in on a clean look at a three.

Jaylen Brown Buries the Step-Back Three

From Grant Williams' back screen for Jaylen Brown to Tatum's pick for Al Horford, there's a healthy amount of on and off-ball activity on this possession, which ends with Brown burying a three after a between-the-legs dribble into a step-back that he swishes.

Boston's Backcourt Teams Up for Two Points at the Rim

Javonte Green does well to stay with Marcus Smart after he reverses course with a behind-the-back dribble as Horford flips the screen. But with Nikola Vucevic defending up high, DeMar DeRozan, who sees Malcolm Brogdon cutting but remains stationary, not having a foot in the paint, and Alex Caruso ball-watching, Smart drops a bounce pass to Brogdon for a reverse layup.

Malcolm Brogdon Delivers a Dart to Grant Williams

The Celtics run a Spain pick-and-roll with Brown screening for the screener, Grant Williams. Green tries to signal to Caruso to take Williams as he dives to the rim, but with Caruso stepping up towards Brogdon and both corners occupied, Brogdon delivers a dart to Williams for the two-handed jam.

Tatum Rattles the Rim with Two-Handed Slam

Caruso fights through the screen by Williams to stay on Tatum, but his momentum's taking him forward, and his positioning prevents him from sealing off the baseline. Tatum rips through and drives past Caruso, building momentum as he gets to the rim. Ayo Dosunmu can't get there in time, and the Celtics' star elevates for a two-handed slam.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Lack of Energy and Defensive Resistance Doom Boston as Nine-Game Win Streak Ends

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook

Red-Hot Celtics Second Unit has Perfect Mindset That's Clearly Showing

Brandy Cole-Barnes Reveals When she Knew Son Jayson Tatum Would be a Star