Red-Hot Celtics Second Unit has Perfect Mindset That's Clearly Showing

The Celtics have one of the deepest benches in the NBA and it's clearly showing right now

The Celtics extended their league-leading winning streak to eight games Wednesday night and Boston got contributions from all over the roster.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were huge as always as the Celtics took down the Atlanta Hawks on the road 126-101, but Boston could not have come away with the big win without the help of the second unit. With Boston severely shorthanded missing the likes of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams, the bench saw extended time and made the most of the opportunity.

Grant Williams and Derrick White thrived in the starting line up combining to tally 34 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Sam Hauser continued their red-hot start to the season from beyond the arc and finished the contest with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three-point range. Luke Kornet also finished with 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. Payton Pritchard, whose role has shrunk this season with the addition of Brogdon, looked sharp totaling 14 points while dishing out four assists and hauling down three rebounds.

After the game, Hauser discussed the Boston bench's mentality and it is exactly what you'd want to hear.

"It gets a little fire going in your body," Hauser said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "Wanting to get better, wanting to work hard in the offseason, and wanting to show and prove yourself out there. I think even (Payton Pritchard) too, he was a part of the rotation last year and he has been playing really really well these last few games he's gotten opportunities. I think everyone is kind of taking it personal a little bit and it's showing on there."

The Celtics' bench is thriving and taking pressure off of Tatum and Brown in ways not seen in past seasons. The Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the NBA and after a deep run to the NBA Finals last season, the squad certainly will need the depth as they look to make their way back this upcoming June and get the job done.

