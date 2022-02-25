Skip to main content
The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Nets Game

The top five plays from Tuesday's game between the Celtics and Nets feature Jayson Tatum's impressive finish on a reverse layup and him putting Andre Drummond on a poster. There's also a sequence of beautiful ball movement, Marcus Smart's no look-bounce pass to Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown scooping in a lefty layup in transition.

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum's Reverse Layup with the Difficulty on High

Bruce Brown gives Jayson Tatum the baseline, knowing Andre Drummond's well-positioned to protect the rim. However, Tatum rendered that irrelevant, utilizing his length to go around the 6-foot-10, 279-pound center, then putting a considerable amount of spin on the ball to kiss it off the right side of the glass and in.

Jaylen Brown Scoops in a Lefty Layup in Transition

Al Horford grabs the rebound off the James Johnson miss, pushes the pace, and gets the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown in transition. Brown gets by Seth Curry with a simple rip-through, then scoops in a lefty layup off the top left corner off the square on the backboard before Nic Claxton can block his shot.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jayson Tatum Puts Andre Drummond on a Poster

Again, Jayson Tatum gets the best of Andre Drummond, this time putting him on a poster as he punches home an emphatic one-handed jam.

Whether it results in Tatum getting two at the rim and maybe going to the foul line or him throwing a lob to Robert Williams, that quick cut to the basket after giving the ball up will consistently be there for Tatum.

Beautiful Ball Movement Leads to an Al Horford Layup

That's one of the numerous examples from Tuesday's win where the Celtics convert a stop on defense into points at the other end. Al Horford blocks James Johnson's layup, and Marcus Smart quickly brings the ball up the floor. Capitalizing on their second chance, Jayson Tatum throws a dart to Jaylen Brown, who delivers a bounce pass of his own to Horford for a layup.

Marcus Smart's No-Look Bounce Pass to Grant Williams

Marcus Smart does a great job holding Kessler Edwards' attention before making that no-look bounce pass to Grant Williams, which was his intention the whole time.

USATSI_17761099
