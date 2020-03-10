AllClippers
Clippers can get Back on Track with Win over Warriors

Garrett Chorpenning

The L.A. Clippers had a tough outing Sunday afternoon, losing their first game since February 22 to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was close throughout, but ultimately, the Clippers didn't have it when it counted. 

The result? The Clippers dropped to 43-20 on the season and 6.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference. L.A. also saw its perfect 10-0 record when fully healthy snapped, which stung for fans. But the Clippers were bound to lose again eventually, so at the very least, that pressure is relieved. 

Moving forward, the Clippers have a relatively easy schedule ahead. Eight of L.A.'s next 10 opponents currently have losing records, and the two above are the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets — two teams that the Clippers have had their way with this season. 

It all starts Tuesday night when the Clippers travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 Pacific time. Per Odds Shark, L.A. is listed as a 10.5-point favorite ahead of tonight's matchup. 

Both teams have changed significantly since the last meeting on January 10. We know all about the Clippers' moves around the trade deadline and shortly thereafter, but L.A. made what seems to be its final move last week: Signing Joakim Noah. 

The 35-year-old center last played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-2019, and he was impressive in limited minutes. Noah wasn't listed on the injury report for tonight's game, so if it comes to it, there's certainly a chance we see him on the floor.

For Golden State, the return of Stephen Curry has almost made things feel normal again. He's still hitting his circus three-pointers and making crazy passes,  but the personnel around him just isn't the same.

The most notable difference from the beginning of the season to now is the addition of Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors traded D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for him back in February, and he's played solid basketball so far. In 11 games, Wiggins has averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Golden State made a few other tweaks around the deadline, including trading Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks and Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers. It's nothing drastic, but there's a noticeable difference to the team.

The Warriors still have the worst record in the NBA at 15-49, so as long as the Clippers are locked-in tonight, this game should only improve the team's record on the road and within the division. L.A. has the talent and skill to overwhelm Golden State on both ends of the floor. 

