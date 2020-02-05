L.A. Clippers aim for sweep of dangerous Miami Heat

The L.A. Clippers are finally healthy, and they've only just begun to scratch the surface of what they're capable of.

Before this month, the Clippers had only played one game with their full roster available, which just so happened to be their Christmas Day matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. won thanks in large part to Kawhi Leonard's 35-point outing,

Another 15 games would pass before the Clippers played a game under those same circumstances — last Saturday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves satisfied that condition. Now, following Monday's stress-inducing victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Clippers have had all of their best players on the floor in consecutive games for the first time this season.

It's unfortunate that it took them 50 games to get there, as the situation only adds further confusion to the days leading up to the trade deadline. Ideally, a team's brass will get a few months to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their respective teams. The Clippers simply haven't had that luxury.

That said, L.A. has been able to accomplish some impressive feats without playing to their full potential. One of their best performances of the season took place in Miami a few weeks ago, when they beat the Heat — then a one-loss team at home – without the help of Patrick Beverley or Paul George.

Barring any unexpected changes, the Clippers will be at full strength once again for their final meeting with Miami this season, which takes place tonight at 7:00 p.m. at STAPLES Center. L.A. is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite.

Miami has won three of its last four games since losing to the Clippers, including a 31-point thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the attack, Miami has been one of the league's most surprising teams.

Both Butler and Adebayo were voted into the All-Star Game, and rightfully so. Butler is averaging career-highs in rebounds (6.8) and assists (6.2), while Adebayo has evolved into one of the most versatile big men in the NBA. The 22-year-old does just about everything but knock down three-pointers, though he's working on implementing that into his game as well. He's as legitimate a candidate as any to be named this year's Most Improved Player.

The duo showed up in their last meeting with the Clippers, too. Butler posted 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Adebayo logged 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

But the Heat aren't thriving off of those two alone — their by-committee scoring attack is a big reason why they're one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and the Clippers didn't get a full taste of that in Miami.

Guards Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic were absent from Miami's lineup last time out, and both are expected to play tonight. Together, they're responsible for logging roughly 32.0 points and 8.5 assists per game this season.

Having multiple players that can get a bucket in an instant will force L.A. to play some stellar team defense, and with Beverley and George back in the lineup, that should be a manageable task. Getting the bench to play above-average defense will be a bit tougher, as Miami can comfortably go nine-deep, but Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell can always make up for the difference on the other end.

The Clippers shouldn't need another triple-double from Leonard to win this one, but they will need to have an impressive all-around effort to take down the Heat and keep their win streak alive as they wrap up a three-game homestand.