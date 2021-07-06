Analyzing Kawhi Leonard's Future With the Clippers

On July 5th, 2019, the LA Clippers pulled off the biggest move in franchise history. By trading for Paul George, and subsequently securing a commitment from the reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers completed one of the most efficient rebuilds in NBA history.

Just one year after the final member of Lob City finally departed from Los Angeles, the Clippers had once again established themselves as a major threat in the Western Conference. While the franchise did a fantastic job putting themselves in a position to attract a player of Kawhi Leonard's caliber, the decision was ultimately Kawhi's. Was it the right one? With the benefit of two years worth of hindsight, let us take a took.

An essential piece of context that if often omitted when analyzing Kawhi Leonard's decision to join the Clippers, and subsequently his looming free agency, is his desire to be home. Whether or not the Clippers were the optimal basketball location for Kawhi to win championships, they provided him with an opportunity to consistently contend while playing in his hometown. This reality must be factored into any discussion surrounding Kawhi's desire to play for the Clippers.

With Kawhi Leonard having the ability to opt out of his contract with the Clippers and sign elsewhere this summer, could there be an opportunity so ideal that it would lure him away from his hometown after just two seasons? If this was ever deemed a realistic possibility at any point throughout Kawhi's tenure with the Clippers, the idea should no longer be taken seriously. Despite the Clippers being down Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, and Kawhi Leonard himself, the team came within just two wins of the NBA Finals. It can be easily argued that this year's team would have brought home the title had they been fully healthy.

While the 2020 playoffs rightfully left questions about whether this Clippers team would be good enough to compete for a title, the 2021 playoffs should leave no doubt that they indeed are. Between Paul George's resurgence, Ty Lue's proficiency, and the front office's proven ability to round out the roster with winning players, the Clippers are in a position to contend on a yearly basis. Combining this reality with the fact that a major factor in Kawhi Leonard's decision to join the Clippers was so he could be close to home, the reports that he may leave this summer should hold very little weight.

On the two-year anniversary of Kawhi Leonard's decision to join the Clippers, it looks the same now as it did then. Regardless of one's feelings about the Clippers' ceiling, it is undeniable that when healthy, they can compete with the league's best. This became true on July 5th, 2019, and it remains true on July 5th, 2021. For that reason, Kawhi Leonard will almost certainly be a Clipper not only next season, but for many seasons to come.