BREAKING: LA Clippers Star Paul George Will Play vs. Utah Jazz

Paul George will play on Friday night against the Utah Jazz, as he suits up for the first time in seven games, according to Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue.

George will play alongside a healthy Clippers roster, as All-Star Kawhi Leonard will play as well, in addition to Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard. Jazz Guard Mike Conley will also be returning to his team's lineup after missing six games with a sore right hamstring.

George has been sidelined with a bone edema in one of his right toes. Lue said that there would be a minutes restriction on the players returning from injury, but would not specify a number. Lue also mentioned that the swelling had gone down enough in George’s toe for him to feel comfortable playing.

George has had a spectacular season thus far, averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He has shot the ball better than he ever has in his career, posting splits of 50.8/47.8/90.5 percentages. It's extremely likely that he'll be selected as an All-Star this season, but tonight's return will give him a chance to remind the coaches of the league that he deserves to be voted onto the roster.

With George and Leonard playing, their matchup with the Jazz becomes exponentially more exciting. The Jazz out-talented the starless Clippers on Wednesday, but with LA at full strength and Conley returning as well, Friday’s game will look more like a playoff preview.

Clippers-Jazz will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

