LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The short-handed LA Clippers will get another shot at the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Here's what to watch for.

After being blown out earlier this week, the LA Clippers will get their shot at redemption when they take on the Utah Jazz for the second-straight game on Friday night.

The Clippers were severely undermanned in Wednesday's contest, as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard were all out of the rotation. With Lou Williams at the helm, LA was able to take a surprising five-point lead into the half.

The lead bounced back and forth in the third quarter before it ultimately settled with the Jazz, and that's where it would stay for the rest of the game.

Tonight's game could have a different outcome, as Leonard, George, Batum and Kennard are all considered questionable to play. Odds are they won't get every player back on the floor, but it seems like there's a good chance that at least one of the four will make a return.

Leonard may be the most reasonable guess, as he was the only player of the bunch listed as questionable to play on Wednesday night. Although he was never given a timetable for his return, coach Tyronn Lue hasn't made it sound too severe.

Regardless of who the Clippers get back for tonight's action, the team will need to do everything it can to contain Rudy Gobert. Utah's seven-foot star went for 23 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday and was huge for the Jazz in the fourth quarter. LA should also expect a strong effort from Donovan Mitchell, who led the team in scoring last time out with 24 points.

How to Watch

Matchup: Utah Jazz (24-5) @ LA Clippers (21-9)

Date: Friday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Jazz -4

Moneyline: Clippers +146, Jazz -174

Point Total: O/U 225

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Questionable to Play vs. Utah Jazz

Paul George Questionable to Play vs. Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard Selected as All-Star Starter