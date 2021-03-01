Celtics Star Jaylen Brown QUESTIONABLE vs. LA Clippers

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has been updated to “questionable” to play against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

Brown missed the Celtics’ narrow victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday due to a flare-up of his left knee tendinitis.

Brown is in the midst of a career year, averaging 25 points (a career-high), four assists and 5.5 rebounds a game. Though the Celtics have struggled so far this season, Brown has been a true bright spot, securing his first All-Star selection at the age of 24.

If Brown does indeed play, the Clippers will no-doubt have to game plan for him. Brown is a freak athlete, explosive off of one leg and decisive in driving lanes. He’s also a reliable outside shooter, knocking down 38.5% of his threes on a career-high six attempts a game. Defensively, Brown is a menace, using his bull-like strength and quick foot speed to essentially guard any player in the league under seven feet tall. Though the Celtics fall just behind the Clippers at 16th in the league in defensive rating this season, Brown individually is a versatile wing defender that Head Coach Brad Stevens can throw at Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

The Celtics’ other tenacious wing defender, Marcus Smart, will remain out with a left calf injury against the Clippers. However, LA will still have to deal with All-Star Jayson Tatum (recently named an All-Star starter in place of the injured Kevin Durant) and former All-Star Kemba Walker.

Clippers-Celtics will tip off on Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. from TD Garden.

Related Articles

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have to be better in the clutch

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Agree: LA Clippers Must Close Games With Pace