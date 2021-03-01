NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown QUESTIONABLE vs. LA Clippers

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown QUESTIONABLE vs. LA Clippers

The first-time All-Star may return from knee tendinitis against LA.
Author:
Publish date:

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has been updated to “questionable” to play against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

Brown missed the Celtics’ narrow victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday due to a flare-up of his left knee tendinitis.

Brown is in the midst of a career year, averaging 25 points (a career-high), four assists and 5.5 rebounds a game. Though the Celtics have struggled so far this season, Brown has been a true bright spot, securing his first All-Star selection at the age of 24.

If Brown does indeed play, the Clippers will no-doubt have to game plan for him. Brown is a freak athlete, explosive off of one leg and decisive in driving lanes. He’s also a reliable outside shooter, knocking down 38.5% of his threes on a career-high six attempts a game. Defensively, Brown is a menace, using his bull-like strength and quick foot speed to essentially guard any player in the league under seven feet tall. Though the Celtics fall just behind the Clippers at 16th in the league in defensive rating this season, Brown individually is a versatile wing defender that Head Coach Brad Stevens can throw at Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

The Celtics’ other tenacious wing defender, Marcus Smart, will remain out with a left calf injury against the Clippers. However, LA will still have to deal with All-Star Jayson Tatum (recently named an All-Star starter in place of the injured Kevin Durant) and former All-Star Kemba Walker.

Clippers-Celtics will tip off on Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. from TD Garden. 

Related Articles

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have to be better in the clutch

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Agree: LA Clippers Must Close Games With Pace

USATSI_13692287
News

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown QUESTIONABLE vs. LA Clippers

Feb 28, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15609359_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have to be better in the clutch

Feb 28, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Agree: LA Clippers Must Close Games With Pace

USATSI_15540056_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Jrue Holiday likely to play against Clippers

USATSI_15457221_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers looking for veteran point guard

Dec 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Feb 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) shoots in the second half as Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Clippers won 119-99. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Dominant Win Over Memphis Grizzlies