LA Clippers Announce Partnership With Rewards Platform Socios

The LA Clippers have officially announced a new partnership for the 2021-22 NBA Season. The team is partnering with the rewards platform Socios, one of the leading global blockchain providers for the sports and entertainment industries, in a multi-year deal.

"At the Clippers our fans come first, and our relationship with Clipper Nation is built around engaging, seamless interactions with fans at every touchpoint," said Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Global Partnerships Officer, LA Clippers. "Socios.com is a global fan engagement leader, and like us, they understand how technology and innovation drive the sports industry forward. We’re thrilled to partner with them and grow our relationship in the blockchain space."

The Socios partnership with the Clippers will extend into the Clippers' social media, digital and mobile platforms, and hospitality integrations. Socios generated $150m in revenue for sports teams in 2021, with clients including the: UFC, 76ers, Celtics, FC Barcelona, and over fifty more.

"I’m delighted the LA Clippers have become the latest major U.S. team to join our rapidly expanding network," said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz. "The Clippers fully understand how our fan engagement platform will enable them to scale their brand globally and I’m very excited by our plans with them. This is yet another step forward in a very exciting period of unprecedented growth in the U.S. for our business."

2021 has been a tremendous year for blockchain and fan tokens, with numerous organizations adapting to the platform. While it may seem a bit complicated to many right now, it will become far more commonplace as time progresses. It may be hard to clearly understand what this partnership will look like, but it will inevitably give Clipper fans a new way to get rewarded for being a fan.

