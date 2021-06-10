Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Clippers Have 'Tough Decisions' About Lineup For Game 2

Clippers Have 'Tough Decisions' About Lineup For Game 2

The Clippers may run a different lineup for Game 2 against the Jazz
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers may run a different lineup for Game 2 against the Jazz

The Clippers have some difficult lineup questions ahead for Game 2. Should they continue to go small? Should they play Patrick Beverley more instead of Rajon Rondo? What about Terance Mann?

Ty Lue liked what he saw in both Patrick Beverley and DeMarcus Cousins in Game 1, but neither got much playing time.

"You will see them some more," Lue said. "Game 1's I like to play a lot of guys to see who can play in the series...Tough decisions to be made going into game 2 tomorrow, but I did like what I saw."

Lue knows that the Clippers can't play the Utah Jazz the same way they placed the Dallas Mavericks. There are some similarities within their explosive three-point shooting, but the interior defense is completely different. The Clippers can't simply drive into the rim against Rudy Gobert like they did against Kristaps Porzingis.

"We talked about it going into the series," Lue said. "Rudy's the best rim protector in the league. I think he's the best pick-and-roll defender in the league...When you come off and you're open, just shoot it."

Game 1 was a big learning experience for the tired-out Clippers team, but it was an experience they definitely should have come out as winners from. They'll have to make up for it in Game 2 so that they don't go down 2-0 against a tough and impressive Utah Jazz team.

Related Stories

Paul George Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's Huge Performance in Game 1

Ty Lue Stands by Decision to Close With Rajon Rondo in Game 1

Jordan Clarkson Wears Kobe Jersey, Says Jazz are Clippers' 'Fate they chose'

USATSI_16227419_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers Have 'Tough Decisions' About Lineup For Game 2

Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the hoop against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 1 Loss to the Utah Jazz

USATSI_16227159_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's Huge Game 1 Performance Against Clippers

USATSI_16227389
News

Ty Lue Stands by Decision to Not Close with Patrick Beverley in Game 1 vs. Jazz

Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defends Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Utah Jazz Guard Mike Conley (Hamstring) OUT for Game 1 vs. LA Clippers

E3YQvBaVgAA8Ohk
News

Jordan Clarkson Wears Kobe Jersey, Says Jazz are Clippers' 'Fate They Chose'

Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game 1: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15857116
News

Clippers Trail Knicks as Betting Favorites for Damian Lillard Trade Destination