Clippers Have 'Tough Decisions' About Lineup For Game 2

The Clippers have some difficult lineup questions ahead for Game 2. Should they continue to go small? Should they play Patrick Beverley more instead of Rajon Rondo? What about Terance Mann?

Ty Lue liked what he saw in both Patrick Beverley and DeMarcus Cousins in Game 1, but neither got much playing time.

"You will see them some more," Lue said. "Game 1's I like to play a lot of guys to see who can play in the series...Tough decisions to be made going into game 2 tomorrow, but I did like what I saw."

Lue knows that the Clippers can't play the Utah Jazz the same way they placed the Dallas Mavericks. There are some similarities within their explosive three-point shooting, but the interior defense is completely different. The Clippers can't simply drive into the rim against Rudy Gobert like they did against Kristaps Porzingis.

"We talked about it going into the series," Lue said. "Rudy's the best rim protector in the league. I think he's the best pick-and-roll defender in the league...When you come off and you're open, just shoot it."

Game 1 was a big learning experience for the tired-out Clippers team, but it was an experience they definitely should have come out as winners from. They'll have to make up for it in Game 2 so that they don't go down 2-0 against a tough and impressive Utah Jazz team.

Related Stories

Paul George Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's Huge Performance in Game 1

Ty Lue Stands by Decision to Close With Rajon Rondo in Game 1

Jordan Clarkson Wears Kobe Jersey, Says Jazz are Clippers' 'Fate they chose'