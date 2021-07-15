Report: Clippers in Serious Talks to Hire Brian Shaw as Assistant Coach

On Thursday morning, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the LA Clippers are in serious talks to acquire NBA G League Ignite coach Brian Shaw as an assistant on Ty Lue's staff. The Clippers have already lost Chauncey Billups and Roy Rogers to the Portland Trailblazers, along with Kenny Atkinson who left to join the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff. Shaw would be the first hire to replace the three vacancies that opened up on the Clippers' coaching staff this offseason.

In the G League Ignite's inaugural season, Brian Shaw coached them to an 8-7 record and was recently offered an extension to become the team's long-term head coach. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported that Shaw was expected to sign the deal, but the Clippers' latest offer seems likely to change that outcome.

Between his playing and coaching careers, Shaw has nearly 30 years of experience under his belt. His most recent NBA coaching job was with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 season. Shaw served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2004-2012, and was a part of their back-to-back championship runs in 2009 and 2010.

Shaw would provide Ty Lue and the Clippers with championship experience, while filling part of the void that was left behind by Billups, Atkinson, and Rogers. If the Clippers do indeed finalize a deal with Shaw, they will likely still search for two more assistant coaches to replace the total of three that they lost this offseason.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Report: Clippers Among Teams Interested in Lonzo Ball

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?