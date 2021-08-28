August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

A recent study ranked the most stressed fanbases in the NBA
Author:
Publish date:
A recent study ranked the most stressed fanbases in the NBA

Which NBA fanbase do you believe is the most stressed in the NBA? According to a recent study from BetUS, the top 5 most stressed fanbases are the: Sixers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Heat, and Clippers.

Unfortunately, the study doesn't say how exactly they came up with the numbers. One would have to assume teams that have never won an NBA Championship that have a legitimate chance to win one, would be the most stressed fanbases in the NBA.

With that logic, it should include teams like the Clippers, Suns, and Jazz. Fans that have never experienced a championship, and only have a short window to experience one, should be the most stressed out. With that thought process in mind, it's a bit shocking to see the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Heat within the top 5. The Cavaliers and Heat won a championship within the last 10 years, and the Celtics won a championship in 2008. 

The Clippers may have their stress levels decrease a bit this year though, as they'll likely go through a huge portion of this season without Kawhi Leonard. The best way to approach the 2021-22 season is with no expectations - hope for the best, but expect the worst. No one is expecting the Clippers to win it all, and no one is putting much stock in them without Kawhi Leonard. Hopefully, that mindset could decrease some stress levels.

Related Articles

Report: Lakers Interested in Former Clippers Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan

Clippers Rookie Brandon Boston Working Out With Ben Simmons

Terance Mann and Bruce Brown: Two of a Kind

USATSI_14123532_168384702_lowres
News

Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

hi-res-a71d90a6f5f511be6cce211cd82b23f4_crop_north
News

Damian Lillard Says He's "Not Going to be Playing for the Lakers"

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers' Win Total Odds for 2021-22 Season Revealed

13859241_H23072866
News

Report: Lakers Interested in Former Clippers Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan

kawhi-leonard-michael-jordanjpg
News

Kawhi Leonard's Obsession With Michael Jordan Revealed

USATSI_15682554_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers Rookie Brandon Boston Working Out With Ben Simmons

USATSI_16274157_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Rich Paul Ignored Clippers Calls for Nerlens Noel

USATSI_16304029
News

Terance Mann and Bruce Brown: Two of a Kind