Clippers Rookie Brandon Boston Working Out With Ben Simmons

The new Clippers rookie Brandon Boston Jr has been getting busy during the off-season. Boston was training with: Ben Simmons, Aaron Gordon, Tyrese Maxey, Trey Lyles, Jordan Bell, Darius Bazley, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Clippers drafted Brandon Boston was drafted 51st overall. At one point, he was expected to be a lottery pick, and the Clippers hope they can tap into that potential. LA believed in him so much so that they were willing to guarantee his contract for $2.5 million. It was in fact the most guaranteed money a draft pick in the 50s has ever received that wasn't a draft-and-stash.

If there was a team that could tap into Boston's potential, the Clippers would be it. After resurrecting Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson's careers, the Clippers will have to do the same with both Justise Winslow and Brandon Boston. Both players will certainly have the opportunity as Kawhi Leonard will be out for a huge portion of the season due to an ACL tear. The Clippers will likely tread a fine line between being competitive and developing their new young talent - Brandon Boston Jr, Keon Johnson, and Jason Preston.

The Clippers and Brandon Boston will open their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 21. Don't expect Kawhi Leonard or Klay Thompson to be available for that game.

