Clippers to Face Lakers in Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of four teams the LA Clippers are scheduled to face in the Summer League.

It is that time of year again. With the NBA Draft on Thursday evening, the NBA Summer League is once again right around the corner. On Wednesday morning, the league released their Summer League broadcast schedule, and the LA Clippers will open up play against the Milwaukee Bucks on August 9th.

The full Clippers' Summer League Schedule will look like this:

August 9th vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPNU at 6:00 PM PST

August 10th vs. the Portland Trailblazers on ESPNU at 8:00 PM PST

August 13th vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM PST

August 15th vs. the Utah Jazz on ESPN2 at 2:00 PM PST

The Clippers' Summer League roster will likely feature young players like Jay Scrubb, Amir Coffey, Malik Fitts, and Daniel Oturu, along with whoever the team selects 25th overall. This will allow both the Clippers and their fans an opportunity to evaluate the organization's young talent in a competitive environment.

In 2009, first overall pick Blake Griffin took home the Summer League MVP award for the Clippers. Since then, the Clippers have seen impressive Summer League showings from players such as Montrezl Harrell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terance Mann, and Amir Coffey. The team will hope for similar flashes of potential this summer from the group of young players they will be sending to Las Vegas.

