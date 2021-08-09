Clippers vs. Bucks Summer League Preview

The LA Clippers will open Summer League play on Monday, August 9th against the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PST. The Clippers, who just recently released their official Summer League roster, will be facing a Bucks team that does not feature a 2021 first round pick.

The Clippers Summer League roster will feature their 2021 first round pick Keon Johnson, along with their two second round picks Jason Preston and Brandon Boston. The remainder of the Clippers roster will be rounded out by Jay Scrubb, Amir Coffey, Daniel Oturu, Kerwin Roach, Jordan Ford, Isaiah Hicks, Lydell Elmore, and Kaleb Wesson.

Fans can certainly get excited about the debuts of Keon Johnson, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston, along with returning second year players Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu. With Kawhi Leonard's injury likely to keep him out the majority of next season, some young players may have an opportunity to compete for minutes in Ty Lue's rotation.

Kawhi Leonard was reportedly heavily involved in the Clippers pre-draft workouts, so it is likely that he had a say in who the team selected with their 2021 draft choices. Coincidentally, first round pick Keon Johnson said before the draft that he models his game after Kawhi Leonard. His defense and athleticism should be on full display starting on Monday.

The Clippers will play a total of four Summer League games, with the TV schedule available here.

