Doc Rivers: Black Athletes Lose Power "When the Uniform Comes Off"

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers isn't one to stay silent when it comes to social issues. In the past, he was at the forefront of the Donald Sterling controversy that ended with the team's former owner being banned from the NBA. On Sunday, he issued a powerful statement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, condemning racism and referencing the time he had his home burned down on account of his race.

On Tuesday, Rivers spoke with the LA Times about the dynamic of being a Black athlete in the United States.

"You always hear about a Black athlete in a store and he can't get service, but then the minute he's recognized, all the employees want to give him service," Rivers said. "When the uniform comes off, he's not as powerful."

Rivers also talked about how it can be hard for some to take the "right stand" and how this is a long-running issue in the country.

"What is happening now is not new, it's been going on for a long time, people have been speaking about these things and only a few people have heard it," Rivers said. "But I tell people, you've got to keep speaking the truth, it's worth it. Just because you're taking the right stand doesn't mean it's going to be easy, but it's worth it."

In addition to Rivers, several other members of the LA Clippers franchise have spoken out on police brutality and racial inequality, including Lou Williams, Steve Ballmer, Patrick Beverley and rookie Terance Mann.

