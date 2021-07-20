Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

ESPN's Tim Legler believes a healthy LA Clippers team would have beaten the Phoenix Suns.
Author:
Publish date:

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Tim Legler believes a healthy LA Clippers team would have beaten the Phoenix Suns.

With the Phoenix Suns on the verge of elimination, one ESPN analyst believes that they are lucky to even be in the NBA Finals. On The Lowe Post's latest episode, ESPN analyst Tim Legler stated that the Phoenix Suns would not be in the NBA Finals had the Lakers, Clippers, and Nuggets not all had injuries to their superstar or co-star.

This assertion from Legler is certain to receive pushback from Suns fans, who accurately declare that a team can only play whoever is in front of them, but that is not the argument Legler is seeking to make. In fact, Legler actually compliments the Suns throughout the course of his podcast segment, stating that they have indeed emerged as a contender, and are officially on the map. While that is all true, Legler's argument is solely focused on the Phoenix Suns' true ceiling with this roster had their competition been as healthy as they were.

For the Clippers, they should certainly feel as if a healthy Kawhi Leonard pushes them past Phoenix and into the NBA Finals. Before the Game 6 blowout, the Clippers had actually outscored the Phoenix Suns throughout the course of the Western Conference Finals. Adding in the combination of Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka's injuries, there is undeniably a logical case to be made that the Suns would not have advanced past a healthy Clippers team.

While Legler's assertion will be primarily looked at through the lens of what it means for Phoenix, the Clippers should use it as a reminder that they are exceedingly close to where they want to be. With marginal roster improvements and a clean injury report, the Clippers can enter the 2021-22 NBA season confident that they have what it takes to reach that next level.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Report: Clippers Among Teams Interested in Lonzo Ball

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?

Jun 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) face off during the fourth quarter of game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16203010_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Odds For Next Team Revealed

USATSI_16347543_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_15885800
News

JJ Redick Reveals Why Lob City Clippers Didn't Succeed

usatsi_12585026
News

Two Former Clippers Team up at Pro Summer League

USATSI_15846685
News

Free Agents the Clippers Should Target

giannis-bucks-offseason
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Paul George Just Made History

damian-lillard-rumors
News

Los Angeles Lakers' and Clippers' Odds at Landing Damian Lillard Revealed