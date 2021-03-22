NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Former Clippers GM and NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away

Former Clippers GM and NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away

Rest in Peace to the legendary Elgin Baylor.
Author:
Publish date:

Rest in Peace to the legendary Elgin Baylor.

The NBA world mourns the loss of one of its pioneers and legends today, Elgin Baylor.

Baylor was the former GM of the LA Clippers for 22 years, and a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is both NBA and Los Angeles royalty. The Clippers issued a statement on his passing.

"The Clippers mourn the loss of Elgin Baylor, a transcendent player, a beloved teammate, and a pioneering executive. Baylor was a Los Angeles basketball institution, first as a superstar for the Lakers then as a general manager of the Clippers, leading the team's front office for 22 years."

Current Clippers advisor, Jerry West, was also a teammate of Elgin Baylor's on the Los Angeles Lakers. The duo are two of the most iconic players in NBA history, shared a special friendship. West also made a statement on the passing.

"I was made aware of Elgin's passing this morning and I'm saddened beyond belief that he is gone," West said. "I will forever cherish my days spent with him as a teammate. He was one of the most gifted and special players this game will ever see and he has never gotten his just due for what he accomplished on the court. My first few years in the league, he cared for me like a father would a son. He nurtured me and encouraged me like no one else had during that period of my life. We shared the joy of winning and the heartbreaking losses during the Finals. He was a prince both off and on the court. THere are no words to describe how I feel at this time.

My deepest condolences to his dear wife, Elaine, his loving family, and his many fans and friends. I loved him like a brother."

Rest in peace to a true legend, icon, and terrific human being, he was 86 years old.

USATSI_15660972_168384702_lowres
News

Former Clippers GM and NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away

USATSI_15768600_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Purchases $17 Million Home in Los Angeles

Jan 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Mar 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) as he goes up for a dunk in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_15352023
News

Zach Lowe on the LA Clippers: 'I wouldn't Pick Them over the Lakers.'

USATSI_15768300_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George says Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have 'star potential'

USATSI_15526060_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George says NCAA's unfair treatment of female players is a 'slap in the face'

Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson (13) battle for the ball in the fourth quarter at Staples Center.The Celtics defeated the Clippers 119-115. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Injury Update: Serge Ibaka (Back), Patrick Beverley (Knee) OUT vs. Hornets